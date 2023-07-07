Top 7 biomes worth exploring in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft just introduced a new biome in the 1.20 update. The Cherry Grove biome has quickly become a fan favorite, thanks to its beautiful trees and stunning scenery. It is one of the most fun biomes in the latest version of the game, but there are many others worth exploring. The update introduced new structures and items that are only found in a few key biomes worth looking into.

Even still, a lot of good biomes can be found in a generated world, albeit with a little bit of luck. This article lists the best biomes to check out in Mojang's sandbox title right now.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Biomes you need to check out in Minecraft 1.20

7) Lush Cave

Lush caves are absolutely beautiful (Image via Mojang)

The Lush Cave biome is a fairly new addition to the game, debuting in 1.18. It is a hotspot for azalea and clay blocks as well as axolotls, which are an admittedly rare mob. Players can go here and find more than enough to justify an exploration.

This is by far the most nice-looking cave biome in the entire game. There are not a lot of them in a Minecraft world, but they're one of the best to explore.

6) Mangrove Swamp

Check out the Mangrove Swamp (Image via Mojang)

The Mangrove Swamp debuted in the 1.19 update, which means that a lot of players don't have extensive experience with it. It's a very good biome where a few things are exclusively found: frogs and mud, as well as Mangrove roots and trees. Each of these things makes the biome worth exploring.

There are so many unique items here that it's easily one of the best biomes in the game despite only being one update old.

5) Mushroom Fields

Mushroom Fields are a rare spawn in this game (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Mushroom Fields is one of the rarest biomes in Minecraft. It is also the only place players can find mooshrooms. These extremely rare mobs make the region worth exploring, but any player would love to find what remains the most uncommon biome since the game's inception.

Mushrooms can spawn elsewhere, but it's still great to see them in their natural habitat, too. Podzol generates naturally in this biome as well.

4) Desert

The Desert is always worth exploring in Minecraft. It has desert temples and villages. It can now also spawn trail ruins, which are new generated structures in the Trails & Tales update.

Suspicious sand can spawn in the Desert, making this seemingly bland biome one of the best to explore right now.

3) Badlands

Even with recent additions, the Badlands biome is still one of the rarest in the entire game. The biome doesn't have any structures. However, it does have unique blocks and is a haven for gold ore.

The Badlands biome is stunning to look at, which makes it worth the trip.

2) Ancient City

Even though Ancient Cities didn't debut in the most recent update, they are more than worth exploring. They arrived in the 1.19 update, so they are still pretty recent.

Additionally, Ancient Cities have an exclusive armor trim smithing template, and they remain one of the best loot structures in the game. They're very dangerous, but the rewards are more than worth the risks.

1) Cherry Grove

The Cherry Grove is the newest biome to Minecraft, making it the one you'll want to explore the most right now. It is already one of the most beautiful biomes in the game, and it has a unique wood type that can only be found there. The trees alone are worth the exploration, and many gamers will find that it's an excellent place to set up a base, too.

Poll : 0 votes