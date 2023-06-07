Minecraft 1.20 APK download link for Android devices

The Minecraft 1.20 update is here, which means all platforms can finally experience the Trails & Tales update. While snapshots, betas, and pre-releases were sent out over the last few months, the official and final release is now available. For Android device users, this means the APK file is now there. These devices have one of the most unique methods of downloading updates for the game.

Nevertheless, it can be done quickly, and once it's installed, you can start a world where Cherry Blossoms, armor trims, and camels spawn.

Minecraft APK file for Android 1.20 update

Visit the Google Play Store page for Minecraft, linked here, to download the update.

You can also follow these manual steps:

Navigate to the Google Play Store on your Android device. Search for Minecraft. Type the name in and then select the correct app, which should be the first one on the screen. As long as you have installed the game, it will prompt you to update the application. If not, you will need to install the game. Either way, the latest version will be downloaded. Head back to the home screen and wait for the download to finish. Open it up from there and play the Trails & Tales update.

This should all take a matter of minutes. Even though it's a sizable update to the game, mobile devices usually update applications fairly quickly.

What to expect in Minecraft 1.20

The 1.20 version is the latest in a long line of major updates, but it has a lot to bring to the table.

Cherry Blossom biomes will now spawn on the island. These will be marked by cherry trees, and their pink leaves will alert players to their presence from hundreds of blocks away.

Sniffers won't spawn organically, but their eggs can be found in suspicious sand in warm oceans. Brush it away to receive the egg and then a Sniffer can spawn and begin digging up seeds.

Camels will spawn organically, but not very often. They can do so only once in a Minecraft desert village. Furthermore, they do not respawn there if they die. This will make them a very rare mob.

Camels spawn once in a desert village (Image via Mojang)

Armor trims are a brand new item that can be found in generated structures as well as suspicious sand and gravel. These can be used to customize what a piece of armor looks like, thereby making it a lot more creative.

All this and more is finally available to the community with the official release of Trails & Tales.

