5 best changes for Minecraft Bedrock in Trails & Tales update

Minecraft 1.20 is finally here, and it has introduced a whole host of additions. New mobs, structures, biomes, and numerous items have graced the game as a result of Mojang's latest endeavor. This is the most substantial update in a while, so it is not surprising that there's a lot to get into. Among the many adjustments and arrivals, we look at the five best changes that are sure to please the community.

Best additions in the Minecraft Trails & Tales update

5) Sniffer

The Sniffer has to be one of the most anticipated additions in the Minecraft 1.20 update. It was the Mob Vote winner and a heavy favorite in that voting process, so it's already a popular mob. What makes it even better is that it introduces new mechanics and items. Digging with a mob is now possible, and there are new eggs and seeds for the mob to find. Without the Sniffer, there's probably no torchflower in Trails & Tales.

The Sniffer is the first ancient mob as well. This will probably change the game's future, with Mojang likely planning to introduce more of this variety now that the first one has been made.

4) Bamboo uses

New and upcoming bamboo blocks (Image via Mojang)

This change is arguably the most useful update in the entire Minecraft Trails & Tales release. Everything else mostly adds new items, but this is an update to an existing and relatively useless item. Making bamboo into a useful item is a wonderful choice by Mojang. Instead of being used to craft sticks or as a weak fuel source, bamboo can now be made into wood and, therefore, into planks, slabs, rafts, and much more. It's actually worth farming now.

Rafts will probably become more popular than boats due to the novelty factor, but the uses for bamboo have now skyrocketed. Jungle homes can actually be thematic, and there's another wooden block, which is always a good addition.

3) Armor trims

Armor trims do nothing for the gameplay in Minecraft 1.20, but it's hard not to be excited about customizing armor. Armor looked pretty bland and basic before the update, so this would always be a welcome change. Now, there are several possibilities for what every armor set can look like. This also gives the community more exploring to do since the trims themselves are fairly rare.

Much like Netherite was when first introduced, armor trims are unique and difficult to find. This will likely entice many players to grind for them all, which can only be good for the overall player count of the game.

2) Archaeology

Suspicious gravel is part of archaeology (Image via Mojang)

Archaeology is an entirely new section of the game. None of it was in Minecraft before 1.20. Suspicious sand and gravel, a brush, and many new items (as well as the new Trail Ruins structure) are here due to the latest update. New structures tie in with armor trims and Sniffers, so it's an all-around excellent addition. Brushing away sand will completely change the game and give the community something else to start doing.

1) Cherry Blossom Biome

A new biome is always one of the best changes in each update. The Mangrove Swamp was a fun part of the 1.19 update, so the Cherry Blossom biome is the best part of 1.20. Minecraft players have been asking for cherry blossom trees for a long time, and they're finally here.

It will bring about new wood, a beautiful landscape and give players a new area to explore. Since it is very likely to be a rare generation, finding one will be exciting, whether by using seeds or just pure luck. It has no unique mobs but will have the standard spawns as with other overworld biomes and thus be a viable place to build a base and live.

