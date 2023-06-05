How to download Minecraft 1.20 update for Bedrock Edition upon release

Minecraft's 1.20 Trails & Tales update will arrive on June 7, 2023, for both Java and Bedrock Editions of the game. Complete with new biomes, archeological gameplay, and mobs like the sniffer and the camel, Trails & Tales may prove to be one of the more entertaining updates in the title's recent history.

Although there was a bit of a delay between the update's Java snapshots and Bedrock previews, Minecraft players will receive the full 1.20 version at the same time. However, depending on the platform that players are enjoying Bedrock Edition on, they may have to follow a different download and installation process.

Fortunately for Minecraft fans, installing the latest in-game update is incredibly simple and straightforward regardless of which Bedrock-compatible platform is being used.

Steps to download and install Minecraft 1.20 on all current Bedrock-compatible platforms

Windows-Based PCs

The Bedrock Edition of Minecraft is available on Windows PCs courtesy of the Windows 10/11 Editions of the game, which use the Bedrock Codebase. There are various ways to install the 1.20 update on PCs, including using the official launcher, accessing it from the Microsoft Store, or downloading it with an active Xbox PC Game Pass subscription.

It doesn't hurt to cover the update process with each method, though it's wise to do so assuming players have already installed Minecraft Bedrock on their PC.

How to update to 1.20 via the official launcher

With your Minecraft Launcher and Windows 10/11 Edition installed, open the launcher. Select Windows 10/11 Edition from the game list to the left of the launcher window. Underneath the splash art, you'll find a green button. It'll read "Install" if the game isn't installed or "Play" if it is installed. Click on this button. As long as you have an active internet connection, the launcher will download the needed assets to the 1.20 version before opening the game.

How to update to 1.20 via the Microsoft Store

Open the Microsoft Store app on your PC. To the left of the store window, select the library tab if you have the game installed. On the library screen, simply press the "Get Updates" button at the top of the window to begin updating the game and any other applications that need it. You can always pause the other apps if necessary to make sure the store app downloads the game first.

How to update to 1.20 with Xbox PC Game Pass

By default, Xbox PC Game Pass will attempt to keep your version of Minecraft updated while your device is online and connected to the internet. However, if it doesn't there is a way to manually update the game as well. With your Xbox Game Pass app open, select your collection, then click "Manage Installs". If the automatic updates slider isn't active, click it to activate it. Alternatively, you can click the "Update All" button to update all your games. It's also possible to scroll down to Minecraft in the game list, click the icon with three vertical dots, and force the update from there.

Android/iOS Mobile Devices

In addition to PCs and consoles, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition also serves as the base for the mobile versions of the game on current Android and iOS devices. As long as players have purchased the game from their respective app store, updating it to the 1.20 update should only take a few taps.

How to update to Minecraft 1.20 on Android and iOS

As with other versions of Bedrock Edition, the game will attempt to stay automatically updated on your device as long as you don't disable auto-updating. However, there are other ways to access the update if you'd like to do so manually. Open either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending on your device's OS. If you have the game installed, open your app library in your store and there should be a button you can tap to update all available apps. You can also scroll down and find Minecraft specifically to initiate its update. As an alternative, you can search for the game in your respective app store, open its store page, and tap the update button on the store page. If the game is already at the current version, the update button will be replaced with a play button. Lastly, in some circumstances, you can open the game directly and will be notified that a new update is available. Simply follow the prompts provided to access the update before re-opening the game and enjoying the update.

PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles

Although Minecraft Bedrock serves as the basis for the game on current consoles, updating the game to the latest version is incredibly similar between platforms. Regardless of whether players are enjoying the game on Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch, accessing the Trails & Tales update is simple and quick.

How to access the 1.20 update on consoles

Like with other platforms, your console will attempt to automatically download the 1.20 update for Minecraft by default while your console is powered and connected to the internet. However, if automatic updates are disabled, there are a few ways to force the update process. One of the simplest methods involves finding the game on your console dashboard, pressing the start/options/plus button depending on the console, and checking for updates from the application menu. This should place the update in your download queue if it hasn't been installed already. In some circumstances, simply attempting to open the game itself will notify you that the update has begun downloading. In this case, simply exit the game and wait for the download to finish before diving back in. As a final measure, enter your console's electronic shop and search for Minecraft. Open the store page and then pick the download/update button that may appear, depending on whether or not an update is needed.

Once June 7, 2023, rolls around, players can update the game in various ways. To avoid any issues requiring manual updates, though, it's best to keep a player's respective platform set to "automatically update." This ensures that the process of enjoying the 1.20 update is as pain-free as possible.

