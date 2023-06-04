How to move old worlds to Minecraft 1.20 update when it releases

Mojang will soon be releasing the Minecraft 1.20 update. The latest installment for the age-old sandbox title will add several new blocks, items, mobs, biomes, and structures. It will be released on June 7, 2023, a few days from now. Hence, you must get ready to explore all the new features and changes it brings. One of the main concerns for some is how their old worlds will react to the latest update.

Of course, most players must have old worlds they have played in for several years. Luckily, Mojang has found a way to seamlessly convert it for the new update without any hiccups. Essentially, you are not even required to do anything special.

Simple steps to move old worlds to Minecraft 1.20 update

1) Update the game

First, you need to open the Minecraft 1.20 version of the game when it drops (Image via Sportskeeda)

Luckily, there is nothing you need to do before the Minecraft 1.20 update drops. Hence, you can simply wait eagerly for June 7 to come. Once the day comes and the update drops, you must open the official game launcher or any store app on your device to update the game.

In the launcher, Java Edition players must select the 'Latest Release" version from the drop-down menu beside the play button. Do notice that it reads as '1.20.'

Once selected, simply hit play for the launcher to download all the necessary files to run the updated game.

2) Start any existing world

You can simply start any existing world after entering the Minecraft 1.20 update and the game will automatically convert it (Image via Mojang)

Once in-game, you can simply select any existing world from the 1.19.4 version and start it in the updated version. This step might be daunting for many since they have spent so many years grinding in a single world. However, it is completely safe since Mojang's games have a method of easily and automatically converting worlds for the new update.

Upon entering your world, you will notice that nothing has changed, and all your progress is intact. At first, it might not feel like anything has been updated, but there will be a few noticeable changes.

How to find new features after updating to Minecraft 1.20

You have to travel far and wide to generate unique chunks containing new features in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Once you enter an existing world after the update, you will have some trouble finding all the new location-based features. The new Cherry Grove biome, Trail Ruins, unique blocks like suspicious sand, and even items like armor trims will not be found in chunks that have already been discovered.

Hence, you must travel for quite some time and load new chunks and structures to find the latest additions. This was implemented so the new features did not interfere with the old ones.

