Minecraft Launcher goes up in flames for April Fool's Day Joke

Over the years, Swedish video game developer Mojang has always released bizarre and hilarious features as well as snapshots for Minecraft to celebrate April Fool's Day. This year, in addition to releasing an exciting snapshot for the community, they have made some interesting changes to their official game launcher as well.

If players open up the official Minecraft launcher now, the launcher itself will gradually catch on fire in different areas. Interestingly, the fire animation and texture looks rather similar to what's seen in the game itself. If fans move their cursor over the fire, it will be extinguished. This is a minor but entertaining Easter egg that Mojang officially added to their launcher today, on April 1, 2023.

If players want to switch this feature off, they can simply click on the water bucket icon above the What's New tab to the left. Once the feature is turned off, the bucket icon will change to a flint and steel icon to reignite the launcher. Additionally, there will be a button to enable or disable the burning and extinguishing sounds as well.

At this point, it's safe to say that this fun Easter egg will most likely be removed from the official launcher as soon as April Fool's Day comes to an end.

Players react to the Minecraft launcher catching on fire for April Fool's Day

As expected, the April Fool's Day launcher prank by Mojang was discussed on the game's official subreddit. Several fans posted pictures of their launchers burning and joked around in the comments section. A few even connected the launcher burning prank to the famous 'This is fine' meme from the 2008 webcomic Gunshow, sarcastically talking about how the 1.20 update's development is going brilliantly.

As such, there are very few games and game developers that actively implement fun and bizarre pranks in their games on April Fool's Day. This is why several Redditors appreciated Mojang for adding these features in and creating an entire snapshot for them.

However, the jokes didn't stop as one Redditor humorously mentioned how the original poster had hit a firewall, which is why the official launcher had caught on fire. Similar jokes were happily thrown around in the comments section of other similar Reddit posts as people shared how the official game launcher was on fire.

In addition to the burning launcher prank, Mojang even released an April Fool's Day snapshot named '23w13a_or_b.' In this snapshot, players will be able to choose from various kinds of hilarious features that the developers have added. These features can be activated after players vote for them using a special menu. Mojang humorously called this feature 'The Vote Update.'

