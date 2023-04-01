Minecraft reveals The Vote Update for April Fool's Day

On almost every single April Fool's Day, Mojang creates a fun and bizarre version of Minecraft for players to download. This particular version of the game will obviously not have any major features that will be featured in the future. Rather, it contains several new ones that will simply be there for fun and pranks. The developer recently posted a YouTube video and an article showcasing The Vote Update snapshot

In this April Fool's Day snapshot, players will be able to choose from a set of bizarre options that will be implemented in the game.

Mojang releases April Fool's snapshot called 'The Vote Update' for Minecraft

What is The Vote Update?

In the video published by Mojang, they explained how they came up with the mob and biome voting system, allowing fans to choose one of the features coming to the next update; however, on April Fool's Day, they wanted the player base to choose from a whole set of new bizarre and hilarious features inside the game itself.

Patch notes for the April Fool's snapshot

Mojang not only created a hilarious snapshot for players to explore and have fun in; they even made the patch notes of the snapshot humorous. They did not even leave the name of the snapshot version itself. Here are the patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 23w13a_or_b:

FEATURES

Introduces Voting: a way to change everything!*

Realistic voting action – no need to wait for next Minecraft Live to get angry about other people's choices!

Revolutionary Meta-voting Technology for Metaverse!

Includes multiple new features too good to be included in mainstream releases – up to now!

Minimal chances of vote result destroying your world!

Exciting countdowns!

BLOCKS

Yes for blocks.

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime We couldn't quite decide whether to make a 'b' snapshot this week, but he had a bunch of ideas so I guess you can choose for yourselves if you want it. Minecraft Snapshot 23w13a_or_b is now available in the Launcher! minecraft.net/article/vote-u…

ITEMS

Items for a better future!

TECHNICAL CHANGES

Very exciting!

BUGS

Added multiple new bugs (unless you hold a vote to decide they are features)

How to download the April Fool's Day Minecraft snapshot

Players can find the April Fool's Day Minecraft snapshot in the official launcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

Right after Mojang released the YouTube video explaining the April Fool's Day snapshot, they released it on the official launcher as well. Players can simply open the launcher and search for the 'Latest Snapshot' version in the version list as well. Users will also notice a fascinating and funny April Fool's Day easter egg in the launcher as well.

