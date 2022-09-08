Mojang announces new Mob Vote system for Minecraft Live 2022

Mojang has just announced that the next Minecraft Live is on the schedule. Fans will be excited knowing that it will have a Mob Vote as well, giving them yet another chance to influence the game. This time, however, there will be different ways to vote, a change from previous years.

There have been three Mob Votes in Mojang's history thus far. In 2017, phantoms won and were added to the game, set to terrorize the night sky when players don't sleep. The second vote saw glowsquids win and begin illuminating the oceans.

The most recent one took place last year, where the Allay defeated the Glare and Copper Golem with relative ease. The Mob Vote will be held on October 15 this time around.

Minecraft announces new Mob Vote, and fresh ways for players to confirm selections

Players are getting excited about the future of the game again. Whenever there's a livestream planned like this, it can only mean big things are on the way.

This year, Mojang have confirmed there will be information regarding base game, Dungeons, and the yet-to-be-released Legends. A release date for it and a new season for Dungeons might very well be announced.

Meanwhile, what's getting all the attention, justifiably so, is the Mob Vote and its new format. Here's what Mojang had to say about it:

"Last year, the community voted for the allay to join Minecraft. This year, you will get to vote for a new mob but we’re doing things a little bit differently. Instead of voting on Twitter, you will now be able to vote by in a special Bedrock server, the Minecraft launcher, or here on Minecraft.net! The polls open on October 14, noon EDT which means that you will have a full 24 hours to cast your vote, (and change it as many times as you like!) while also keeping the results a total surprise until the announcement is made during the show."

In order to make the vote more accessible to players, Mojang has elected to increase the number of ways through which they can confirm their choices.

Instead of restricting it to a single social media platform, they've added it to the official website and to a special Bedrock sever. The latter will no doubt be a popular voting location as it will be very unique to vote on changing the game from within the game.

Minecraft Live is an coming very soon (Image via Mojang)

Right now, Mojang has not announced which mobs will be present in the vote, but that information will likely become available in the weeks leading up to the stream on October 15.

Players should keep an eye on official channels to see which mobs will be up for a chance to enter the game.

