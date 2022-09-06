6 most annoying mobs to farm in Minecraft

In Minecraft, farming is an easy way to make life a lot simpler. Instead of manually killing all the mobs and collecting their loot, players can set up farms to do that for them. Many of these are easy to construct and can often yield a lot of rewards in a short amount of time.

However, setting up some mob farms can be quite annoying since certain entities are frustrating to automatically farm. With that in mind, here are some mob farms that are just irritating to try and construct.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft mobs that are painful to try and farm

6) Cows, sheep, chickens, pigs

The reason these mobs are annoying to farm applies to all four of them. These creatures are among the easiest mobs to farm in the entire game, but they don't usually get cooked. Raw meat is worthless and has to be cooked to be at all useful, which requires coal and time.

Automatic farms for these creatures can be set up with flame items that can cook meat, which is much more difficult than making a regular one. This is what makes these mobs annoying to farm.

5) Phantom

Phantoms are nearly impossible to farm because they begin spawning every night after three sleepless ones. Moreover, they generate in the sky. The only time Minecraft gamers can kill them is if the mobs swoop down enough times during the night. However, that's not something that always happens.

Phantoms are difficult to kill as it is, and a farm for them is not something most crafters will be able to accomplish.

4) Creeper

Creepers dying in a farm (Image via Mojang)

Creepers are annoying to have automatically killed because players have to be in the vicinity of the farm to get them to spawn. If they're too close, the mob will explode and potentially destroy the farm.

Creepers are an irritating mob in general, and while gunpowder is fairly useful, it's not one of the best items a Minecraft mob can drop. All in all, making a farm for this mob is frustrating.

3) Skeleton

Skeleton farms are easy to make, but there's one reason they are annoying. The best ones are made around skeleton spawners. Finding a skeleton spawner is a tall order. Spawners don't generate all that frequently, and they're only found deep underground. Locating a Minecraft dungeon is difficult, and there's a 50-50 chance it will be a zombie instead of a skeleton spawner.

2) Blaze

Blazes are perhaps the most important mob in the game because blaze rods are needed for brewing as well as entering the End. However, farming the hostile mob is an incredibly difficult task.

Blazes only spawn in the Nether, where almost everything has the potential to kill players. They only generate in Nether fortresses from spawners, which makes things even more difficult. Lastly, they're on fire, which eliminates half of the items players could use to farm them automatically.

1) Enderman

An Enderman farm is annoying for one reason: it's super hard to make. The first step to setting one up is also the hardest, which is finding where the mob spawns. Two locations frequently have Enderman running around, the End and the Warped Forest in the Nether. These two places are incredibly dangerous, so building a farm in either is one of the most annoying endeavors in Minecraft.

