How to build a creeper gunpowder farm in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 update

Mob farms are pretty popular in Minecraft. Many players love building them because they can get a lot of loot during the night while they might be doing other things.

Either way, mob farms are good for loot, of which hostile mobs have some of the best. Creepers especially have good loot since they are one of the only sources of gunpowder in the game.

Users should know that all mob farms can spawn creepers. Excluding all mobs except creepers is challenging but not impossible.

It's mostly easier to create a mob farm and let it get the mobs that spawn. Here's how to make one that will mostly only spawn creepers.

Minecraft: Creeper farm guide

Step 1: Build the farm

The outer shell (Image via Mojang)

A mob farm needs to be completely encased for a few reasons. First, hostile mobs don't spawn in light. Second, this removes their ability to escape. It should be five or more blocks wide.

The bigger it is built, the more mobs will spawn. However, constructing it requires a lot more work on the front end.

Step 2: Lower height of the farm

Trapdoors in a farm (Image via Mojang)

There is one good way to limit the mobs that can spawn. A two-block tall farm spawns most hostile mobs, except for Endermen, who are slightly taller than that.

Placing trapdoors on the ceiling block will lower the height to just a smidge below two blocks. This removes the ability for anything other than creepers and the occasional spider to spawn.

The Minecraft Wiki says this works on Java Edition every time but "may not work in Bedrock."

Spiders are shorter than that, but a mob farm that provides gunpowder, string, and spider eyes is still handy.

Step 3: Push mobs to their death

Flowing water will push creepers to their death (Image via Mojang)

Water should flow from one side to the other. For as wide as the farm is, there should be one source block of water, so it all flows in one direction. This will push the mobs down.

Step 4: Ensure they die

Magma blocks can kill creepers (Image via Mojang)

At the end of the water, there needs to be some sort of killing block. Magma cubes, campfires, or other harmful Minecraft blocks can be helpful in this spot.

The second and perhaps most important part of this step is to collect the loot. Minecraft gamers can go in to get it, but it's easiest to have a collector and make it AFK.

A minecart with a hopper can be placed on powered rails with one redstone block at either end to power it. It will roll back and forth, picking up the items and depositing them in hoppers placed below with chests connected.

Step 5: Remove light

Dark oak doors let no light in (Image via Mojang)

The most challenging part of any farm like this is removing the option to have light inside it while also giving Minecraft players a way in and out to collect the loot.

Dark oak doors do not have holes, so they are suitable for providing an entryway that won't let light leak through.

It is also advisable to build the shell of the farm out long enough so that if any light enters through the door, it is gone by the time the farm starts, where the mobs will spawn.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far