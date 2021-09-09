How to create a mob farm out of a dungeon in Minecraft

For those unaware, naturally generated structures known as dungeons are commonly found in Minecraft's Overworld. These dungeons contain some great loot, but their best feature is their guaranteed mob spawner.

A mob spawner does exactly what its name implies. As long as they are not blocked with too much light, mob spawners continuously spawn mobs to defend the dungeon's loot. Each mob spawner can only spawn one type of mob, and each mob provides different loot drops.

Players are recommended to make a mob farm out of these spawners to have easy access to large amounts of XP and loot.

Steps to build a mob farm out of a dungeon in Minecraft

A dungeon in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Luckily for beginners, a dungeon mob farm is quite easy to create in Minecraft. Players will only need the following blocks to create one:

One Soul Sand

Three Slabs

Two Fence

Three Signs

Four Chests

Two Hoppers

32 Kelp

Two Water Buckets

64 Temporary Blocks

Upon arriving at their dungeon of choice, players should be quick to block off the spawner with torches so that mobs do not spawn during the building process.

To build a dungeon mob farm in Minecraft, players must follow these instructions:

Block off spawner with light.

Dig four blocks in all directions from the spawner.

Create a 9x9 room around the spawner with a two-block gap above and below the spawner. The height of the 9x9 room should be 5 blocks tall.

Create an infinite water source using two buckets of water.

Place two water buckets in two corners.

Dig all floor blocks that are not covered with water.

From the middle of the dug-out blocks, dig three blocks deep and two blocks high into the wall (players should be able to walk into the hole).

Dig the floor of this small hallway.

Place fences where the floor was broken, with a dirt block on top of the back fence.

Break the blocks at the edge of the water, allowing it to flow down to the dirt block.

Now that the Minecraft player has finished creating the base of the water dungeon mob farm, they can create the trap of their choice. This can be a fire trap, fall damage trap, or a drowning trap.

The YouTube video above showcases a trap being created using a soul sand technique.

