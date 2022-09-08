5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for Hardcore gameplay

Found in Minecraft: Java Edition, Hardcore Mode makes survival in the game considerably difficult. It locks the game in Hard Mode and gives the player only one life. If they lose it, they will be locked out of the world permanently.

Although Minecraft Hardcore is tough for many players, there are ways to make a player's initial experience easier. By using a specific world seed, players can, at the very least, have an easier spawn or early game progression before things get difficult.

There are tons of seeds available out there. However, it doesn't hurt to look at a few examples that may set players on a good path for their next Hardcore Mode excursion.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

7749012223532925400 and 4 other Minecraft seeds that can help players out early in Hardcore Mode

1) 8558586801590466399

A volcano-like structure players can find in this seed (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed should put players on a solid start for survival. Players will begin right next to a village at (X: 80, Z: 16), where they can immediately find shelter and begin trading.

The savannah biome that players start in is rife with abandoned mineshafts, which are certainly worth looking into. There's even a Nether portal close to the village at (X: 216, Z: 40), which can provide a little extra loot and make a player's transition to the Nether easier.

2) 6630997395534342573

Two desert villages should benefit Hardcore Mode players considerably (Image via Mojang)

This seed spawns Minecraft players between two desert villages at (X: -160, Z: -144) and (X: 64, Z: 0), which should give them a great start. Once players are a little better established, they can begin exploring the desert pyramids at (X: -472, Z: -216) and (X: 216, Z: -808).

If players take a jaunt westward, they can even find a jungle temple at (X: -888, Z: 232).

3) 7749012223532925400

Mushroom field biomes make for excellent starting points (Image via Minecraft.net)

While the beginning of this seed may not seem like much, Minecraft players can find its appeal using nothing more than a boat.

By hopping in a boat and heading to (X: 436, Z: 202), players will find a large mushroom field biome. These biomes don't spawn hostile mobs and provide plenty of food, making them excellent starting locations for players.

However, these biomes are light on building materials. Players may want to bring some wood and stone from the mainland before they take their boat to the mushroom island.

4) 2218715947278290213

This spawn island doesn't lack for villages (Image via Mojang)

While starting out on an island might seem tough, this Minecraft seed makes up for its isolated spawn.

The spawn island has four different villages to take advantage of. It even has a ruined Nether portal at (X: 328, Z: 168) that players can visit once they are willing to head to the fiery dimension.

The majority of the island is comprised of plains biomes, so players should have no trouble getting the materials they need to start thriving.

5) -1718501946501227358

Sometimes it doesn't hurt to go back to basics in Hardcore Mode (Image via Mojang)

While it can be helpful for Minecraft players to pick specific biomes in Hardcore Mode seeds, it is sometimes just as wise to aim for a basic spawn.

This seed spawns players in a plains biome with three nearby villages at (X: 128, Z: -176), (X: 304, Z: 32), and (X: -208, Z: -368). The spawn point is also surrounded by abandoned mineshafts underground. These mineshafts provide additional loot opportunities if players don't mind braving hostile mobs.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh