Trading vs bartering in Minecraft: Top 5 differences

In Minecraft's nearly infinite worlds, players will encounter many types of mobs. While most mobs are dumb or have basic intelligence, a few are smart enough to interact with players, such as villagers and piglins.

Villagers have existed in Minecraft for over a decade, whereas piglins were introduced in last year's Nether Update. These mobs are now an influential part of Minecraft because of their ability to provide players with valuable items.

Villagers believe in trading items with the players, while piglins are greedy and barter many things to get shiny gold. This article shares some major differences between trading and bartering in Minecraft.

Major differences between trading and bartering in Minecraft

5) Hostility

Piglins are neutral (Image via Minecraft)

Villagers are some of the most peaceful mobs in Minecraft. However, this isn't true for piglins. Minecraft 1.16 update introduced piglins. Unlike villagers, piglins are neutral-type mobs and tend to attack any player not wearing a piece of gold armor.

On the other hand, trading is a peaceful method with no risk of dying. Players can trade items with villagers using emeralds and not worry about wearing gold armor.

4) Prices

In Minecraft, villagers can sell or buy items for 1-64 emeralds, depending on trades. Villagers can increase or lower their trade prices based on various factors. In the case of bartering, the price always stays the same.

By giving one gold ingot to a piglin, players have a certain chance to get one type of item from the bartering loot table. It includes soul sand, obsidian, quartz, crying obsidian, Soul Speed enchantment, and many more loot items.

3) Experience points

Use villagers for XP (Image via Minecraft)

Many players do villager trading for the sweet experience points. After buying or selling items to a villager, players will receive XP in Minecraft. However, bartering does not provide any form of experience points. Villager trading is better than bartering when it comes to getting XP.

2) Randomness

Piglin inspecting gold (Image via Minecraft)

While trading with villagers, players can select which item they want to buy or sell. But piglins do not let players have that novelty. When a piglin is given a gold ingot, it will randomly drop an item from the below list:

Item Chances Quantity Soul Speed enchanted book 109% 1 Iron boots with Speed 1.74% 1 Splash potion or potion of Fire Resistance 1.74% 1 Water bottle 2.18% 1 Iron nugget 2.18% 10-36 Ender pearl 2.18% 2-4 String 4.36% 3-9 Nether Quartz 4.36% 5-12 Obsidian 8.71% 1 Crying Obsidian 8.71% 1-3 Fire Charge 8.71% 1 Leather 8.71% 2-4 Soul Sand 8.71% 2-8 Nether brick 8.71% 2-8 Spectral arrow or arrow 8.71% 6-12 Gravel 8.71% 8-16 Blackstone 8.71% 8-16

1) Automation

As mentioned earlier, items from bartering are pretty much random. However, players can automate the entire process to get all the items eventually. By connecting a gold farm to a bartering station, players can easily automate the bartering process.

Players cannot automate villager trading in Minecraft. However, it is unnecessary as players can manually choose to buy or sell an item. Both trading and bartering have their pros and cons, but in the end, they fulfill their mail role to provide non-renewable items.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

