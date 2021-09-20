5 best Minecraft structures for emeralds

In Minecraft, players can find various minerals, such as iron, gold, diamond, emeralds, and more.

Emeralds are one of the most useful resources in Minecraft. They are the only currency used by villagers for trading. Players can get a wide variety of items just by trading with villagers, such as food, blocks, enchanted books, diamond gears, and many more.

Players can get small amounts of emeralds by looting chests found inside structures. This article showcases some of the best structures for emeralds. After obtaining some emeralds, players can trade with villagers to lock valuable items.

Top 5 structures for emeralds in Minecraft

5) Jungle temple

Jungle temple (Image via Minecraft)

Jungle temples are structures made of cobblestone and mossy cobblestone found in jungle biomes. On the inside, players can find two traps and one puzzle. By solving the puzzle and escaping the traps, players can find two loot chests.

There is an 8.7% chance for these chests to contain one to three emeralds. Along with emeralds, players may also find diamonds in jungle temples.

4) Desert temple

Desert temple (Image via Minecraft)

Desert temples are rare structures found in desert biomes. Each desert temple has a hidden basement with four loot chests. But before hurrying to loot these chests, players should also know about the hidden TNT trap found underneath. Players can break the pressure plate to ruin the trap.

Players have an 18% chance to get one to three emeralds from each chest in a desert temple. If lucky, they may also find diamonds, golden apples, and enchanted golden apples.

3) End cities

End cities are usually known for their precious loot, like elytras and enchanted diamond gears. In these rare structures, players can also discover emeralds. Chests in end cities have a 9% chance to contain two to six emeralds.

Anyway, by the time players reach end cities, they will already have renewable emerald sources in Minecraft.

2) Shipwrecks

Shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

Shipwrecks have the highest chance of having emeralds in Minecraft. Inside a shipwreck, players may find three chests: treasure, explorer, and supply. Treasure chests have a sky-high 73.7% chance to have one to six emeralds.

Players can loot the explorer chest to find a buried treasure map. Buried treasure chests also have a 59.9% chance to have four to eight emeralds.

1) Villages

Villages (Image via Minecraft)

Villages are the best place for obtaining emeralds in Minecraft. Players can find multiple chests with emeralds in a village. They have a 10-30% chance to discover 1-4 emeralds in village chests.

Even if the player fails to find emeralds, they can always trade with villagers to get emeralds. Villagers like fletchers, farmers, and librarians have great trades for emeralds in Minecraft.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

