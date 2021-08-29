5 best villager trades for emeralds in Minecraft

One of the best features of villagers in Minecraft is that they can be turned into a trader (except nitwits). To convert a normal villager into a trader, players need to place job site blocks like a fletching table or composter in the villager's vicinity.

Emeralds are hard to get if the player tries to mine them, but they can get a lot of it by trading. Every villager will trade emeralds at novice level. The traders that the player has attacked will offer terrible trade deals, and zombie villagers that have been cured will trade items like emeralds for one single item.

Best villager trades for emeralds in Minecraft

5) Iron ingots for emeralds

An iron ingot (Image via Minecraft)

This may seem like a terrible trade because iron is a very useful resource. But if the player has created an iron farm, they will always have extra iron ingots. Using those ingots, players can trade with toolsmiths and get a lot of emeralds.

4) Wool for emeralds

A sheared sheep (Image via Minecraft)

Wool is very easy to acquire in Minecraft. Players can get it by using shears on sheep or by killing them. Automatic wool farms are very easy to create as well. Therefore, trading them with shepherds is a good way of earning emeralds in the game.

3) Paper for emeralds

Librarians are some of the best traders in the game that offer emeralds for paper. Players can get paper from sugar cane that grows close to a water source. At the novice level, librarians also trade enchanted books with rare enchantments like mending.

2) Wheat for emeralds

Wheat can be grown by placing wheat seeds on farmland blocks. Players can trade it with farmer villagers. The job site block that converts normal villagers into farmers is a composter, which can be crafted using seven wood slabs of any type.

1) Sticks for emeralds

By converting a villager into a fletcher using a fletching table, players can trade sticks with it for emeralds. Sticks are one of the easiest to get items in the game. Players can craft them using planks of any type or get them by chopping trees.

