How to farm XP using villagers in Minecraft

There are a ton of ways to farm XP in Minecraft, and using villagers to one's advantage is one of the safer methods.

Trading with villagers rewards players with Experience. Utilizing this mechanic to the maximum is a great way to get XP without battling enemies, crafting, or spending time mining for ores.

Each villager requires something different when it comes to trading. However, there is one trick that rewards players with a substantial amount of XP when trading with librarian villagers. In order to enact this trick, players will need some books to trade as well as a grindstone and at least nine emeralds.

Enchanted book trading trick in Minecraft

Once Minecraft players have a few books and a grindstone, they should seek out the nearest librarian to trade with.

In both Minecraft's Java and Bedrock editions, librarian villagers will trade enchanted books in exchange for regular books and emeralds.

Players can then break the enchanted books received down on a grindstone to convert them into standard books before trading them again.

The process breaks down like this:

Trade books and emeralds to get enchanted books. Open the grindstone menu and break the enchanted books down into regular books. This will also reward XP. Trade the broken-down books for more Emeralds, but don't trade away all your books. Use the newly-obtained Emeralds and books to trade for more enchanted books. Break down the enchanted books in the grindstone again and repeat the cycle. If players begin running out of books, they can use emeralds to buy bookshelves from the Minecraft librarians, which can be placed and broken by hand or with an axe to drop a few more books.

Using this method (provided by the Reddit community), Minecraft players can earn many levels of experience in a relatively short amount of time.

There are additional methods to farm XP that involve villager trading, including trading unwanted enchanted items or selling back a villager's crops to them, but this method can level a player from level 1 to level 30 in roughly a minute of repetition.

It may not be the most efficient way to farm XP, but doing so in the confines of a village ensures that the Experience is safe while still being efficient.

