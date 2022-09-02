5 best Minecraft seeds for villages in September 2022

Villages in Minecraft are some of the most useful structures for players, especially early in the game when they do not have many resources. Players can quickly obtain wood, stone, and even iron from these structures. However, if players want to locate them quickly, they can check out some excellent seeds to find villages.

Seeds are certain special characters that players can input into the game while creating a new world. Since every single world generated in the game has a unique seed, players can essentially create a custom world by inputting a particular seed. Here are some of the best seeds to uncover villages quickly in Minecraft.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft: Top 5 seeds to locate villages in September 2022

5) Snowy Village (Seed - 12000)

This seed spawns players near the rare ice spikes biome, a few hundred blocks away from a village (Image via Mojang)

When players spawn in this particular seed, they will find themselves near the rare ice spikes biome. As they explore the area, gamers discover massive ravines running into huge caves. If they follow the coordinates provided below, they will encounter a fully generated snowy village.

The best part is that this particular village will not be far from spawn. Hence, players will not have much of a problem finding it early in the game. Players can easily obtain food, wood, and other resources from this structure.

Coordinates to village: - 180, 71, -139

4) Snowy Village on a cliff (Seed - 574293890)

Snowy Village on a cliff right beside the ice spikes biome in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Similar to the last seed, this will also spawn players in a snowy biome, but players will be able to find a village generated uniquely on a small cliff. Hence, half of the village will be below the cliff, and the other half will generate at the top.

Additionally, the village will have a stunning backdrop of rare ice spikes biomes. This can also be a great spot for players to create their first base simply because of how beautiful the location is.

Coordinates to the village: -190, 90, 170

3) Plains Village in a valley (Seed - 904446)

One of the most beautiful backdrops a village can have in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Plains are the most common biome in Minecraft; hence, the plains village is common as well. When players spawn in this seed, they can locate a river valley between two huge mountains where a plains village will be found.

The village will have several villagers with some of the best professions for players to trade and earn emeralds immediately. This location is also great for players to create their own base beside the village.

Coordinates to the village: -150, 76, -292

2) Spawn at a Plains Village (Seed - 18950475432)

Players will directly spawn on a farm inside the Minecraft village (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the best seeds for players who seek villages the moment they spawn. It will directly spawn players in a village located near a farm. There is no need to find the structure since players will directly spawn into it. This will save a lot of time as players can instantly start looting and use the village's resources as much as possible.

Coordinates to the village: 169, 70, 60

1) Plains Village spawn beside a lake and island (Seed - 1231231230)

Plains Village near a lake and island in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This seed will not only spawn players right at a plains village located on a small hill, but the spawn will also be near a stunning lake and island surrounded by hills on all sides. Players can transform the area completely and establish themselves near the spawn chunk itself.

Coordinates to the village: -5, 99, -11

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi