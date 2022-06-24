Top 10 mountain seeds for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19

Mountains in Minecraft were reworked during the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update. They remain largely the same in version 1.19 after The Wild Update.

Reaching much higher into the skybox and containing a plethora of materials, these new-look mountains are great starting locales for players.

If Minecraft players want to experience mountains first-hand, they can utilize various world seeds to do so. There is no shortage of version 1.19 seeds that feature incredible mountain ranges.

Whether players are in Java or Bedrock Edition, they can build and harvest in the mountains as they please, thanks to these seeds.

Below, players can find the top mountain seeds after The Wild Update.

Savanna Crater (-2055721043), Mountain Tundra Village (-98990689) and 8 other great mountain-generating seeds for Minecraft 1.19

1) Deep Dark Mountain (7644964991330705060)

This mountain holds a dark secret (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players will begin this seed right in front of a gorgeous snow-capped mountain. They can explore its various mineshafts at (X: -104, Z: -184), (X: -8, Z: -520), (X: 248, Z: -504).

However, the biggest draw of this mountain lies deep below it. As players dig underneath the mountain, they'll be able to find the dreaded deep dark biome.

This biome is complete with an ancient city at (X: 24, Y: -51, Z: -344), allowing players to experience the new biome and all of its dangers and treasures.

2) Diamond Mountain (-8169697951202909253)

This snowy mountain possesses an excellent cave (Image via Mojang)

This seed is similar to the previous entry in that it drops players right in front of a huge mountain. However, a small trench in the accompanying forest leads to great riches. It may seem innocuous at first, but the trench leads down into a massive cave system.

This system leads almost to the bedrock level and contains a bevy of ores inside. Players should be able to find plenty of ores to mine, including diamonds, making exploring these caves a huge help early on.

3) Savanna Crater (-2055721043)

Mountain craters occur very sporadically (Image via Mojang)

After Minecraft 1.18, mountains nearly always generate with high-reaching peaks. This leads to accompanying mountain biomes as a result.

However, this seed bucks the trend by generating a strange mountain formation at (X: -244, Y: 124, Z: -138). Instead of reaching into the sky, this mountain features a huge crater at its center.

This location is both a great spot to build but also possesses a set of caves and a nice waterfall to complement it.

4) Mountain Island (1248939201)

This gorgeous island seed is begging to be built upon (Image via Mojang)

Survival islands are quite popular in Minecraft, and this seed provides one of the better examples as to why.

Players can find a mix of biomes on this spawn island, including forests and stony shore biomes. However, the biggest appeal of this seed's spawn island is the massive mountain jutting roughly from its center.

It sports snowy slopes and even a central waterfall running from its peak, making it a perfect place for building and screenshots.

5) Badlands Mountains (-632509719)

This seed's mountains take place in a much more arid biome (Image via Mojang)

Badlands biomes are great locations in Minecraft for their abundant mineshafts and high amounts of materials like ores and terracotta.

This particular seed drops Minecraft players into a sizable wooded badlands biome with two considerably large mountains north and east of the spawn. The range of these mountains extends considerably far, though they won't be as large as "true" mountain terrain.

Regardless, players should be able to find a bevy of materials and mineshafts in this seed. A cluster of mineshafts can be found at roughly (X: -72, Z: -616).

6) Massive Seaside Cliffs (1688435240)

This seed provides some beautiful vistas (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players begin this seed with a gorgeous view. They'll find themselves on a large mountain range surrounding a small inlet of an ocean biome, with a small island located in the interior at (X: -22, Z: -130).

If players love building on mountains or taking beautiful screenshots with shaders, this seed sets them up with a great-looking location almost immediately.

As an added bonus, players can find a village at (X: 128, Z: -352) that also contains an ancient city deep below its surface.

7) Mountain Tundra Village (-98990689)

The nearest tundra village to the spawn (Image via Mojang)

For a near-endless expanse of snowy mountains, this Minecraft seed is certainly worth considering. Players spawn into a huge array of snowy mountains complete with small intercutting rivers. A few waterfalls and lava flows can also be found nearby.

However, Minecraft players can also head to (X: 176, Z: 0) for a mountain village on a cliff face. This village even possesses an igloo for players to utilize if they wish. This should provide a great staging area for players as they build out into the huge mountain range they find themselves in.

8) Jungle Mountain (8366657511364410301)

Players won't lack for exploration in this seed (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed presents a twist on conventional mountain generation. Instead of a snowy or stony mountain, players spawn on the coast of a huge jungle-covered island complete with a massive amount of bamboo.

A jungle temple rests at (X: 200, Z: -296) for early-game looting and exploring. At (X: 384, Z: -468), players can also find a cove with a sizable body of water. This seed may not be for all players, but it's perfect for jungle explorers.

9) High Cresting Mountain (-562276960078925245)

This gorgeous mountain is complete with many structures (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed features a high-reaching mountain right behind the player's spawn. However, the mountain's size is only one of its upsides.

A few villages rest close by at (X: -144, Z: 256) and (X: -304, Z: -288). Near the peak of the mountain, players can also find a pillager outpost at (X: 368, Z: -320) for some combat challenges.

For even more exploration, players can dig down at approximately (X: 424, Y: -51, Z: 24) for a cluster of ancient cities resting in a sizable deep dark biome.

10) Unbelievable Mountain Range (-17109142)

The views this massive mountain spawn provides are breathtaking (Image via Minecraft & Chill/Youtube)

This is a seed provided by popular content creator Minecraft & Chill. The massive range of mountains is incredibly unlikely to generate close to spawn.

To be exact, according to the YouTuber, it can only generate approximately once in 5,000,000 instances. This makes it one of the rarest possible terrain generations in version 1.19, and it isn't hard to see why.

This seed's mountains combine massive mountain peaks with gentle and tranquil valleys, making it an absolute paradise for builders and explorers alike.

