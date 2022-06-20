5 best seeds for diamonds in Minecraft 1.19 update

Diamond is one of the best materials in Minecraft. Being the overworld material that has the best durability and deals the most damage, these materials are vital for players to protect themselves from the world around them. In addition, diamonds are essential to make netherite gear, the best in the game, and required to make an enchanting table and gain access to enchantments.

The recent changes have impacted diamonds in quite a negative way, making them much less common in areas exposed to air, such as caves and ravines. This means strip mining is the best way to consistently find them underground, though there are abundant sources of diamonds on the surface, which can be found using the following seeds.

Great Minecraft 1.19 seeds for quick and easy access to surface diamonds

5) Ocean-based spawn

The seed is -3533813927302491701

Buried Treasure: -615, -295

Buried Treasure: -727, -183

Buried Treasure: 745, -199

Buried Treasure: 777, -183

Buried Treasure: -23, 601

Village: 32, 736

Ruined Portals: 184, 360

Ruined Portals: 88, 744

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a forest biome on the coast of a reasonably sized ocean, which itself contains several different shipwrecks. There are two buried treasures to the northwest, another two to the east, and one final buried treasure to the south.

On the way to the buried treasure to the south, players can find a ruined portal that they can also loot. Further south from the southern buried treasure is a village with its own ruined portal.

4) Villages and Portal

The seed is -8854793383391622129

Village: -256, -960

Village: -352, -448

Village: 336, -336

Village: -880, -960

Village: 1376, 288

Village: 608 Z: 800

Village: 16 Z: 880

Village: -480 Z: 736

Ruined portal: -376, -888

Ruined portal: -536, -408

Ruined portal: 40, -488

Ruined portal: 648, -888

Ruined portal: 984, -536

Ruined portal: -296, 312

Ruined portal: 72, 232

Ruined portal: 728, 152

Ruined portal: -344, 968

Ruined portal: 264, 904

This Minecraft spawn places players in the meeting ground between a large set of forest biomes and a massive expanse of cold biomes. But there is an abundance of both villages and ruined portals within a 1000-block radius surrounding spawn.

These portals should ensure that players have a full set of enchanted gold tools or armor, and the villages should ensure that players have spare diamonds to do with as they please.

While there are no buried treasures within the first thousand blocks of spawn, there is an ocean around 1500 blocks to the northeast with shipwrecks and buried treasures surrounding it.

3) Badlands and Mansion

The seed is -961983443257142428

Woodland Mansion: -968, -664

Buried Treasure: -503, -151

Village: -208, -352

Village: -320, 160

Village: 560, 144

Village: 144, 368

Village: -176, 656

Village: 288, 864

Village: 544, 864

This Minecraft seed spawns players on the edge of a large desert biome. To the east, there is a small badlands biome and a large badlands biome to the south. This desert biome contains six villages.

A dark forest biome to the northwest contains a woodland mansion within 100 blocks of spawn. This is the rarest structure in all of Minecraft, making it being so close very useful. There is also a village between spawn and the woodland mansion, with a buried treasure found near this savannah village.

Between all the villages and the woodland mansion, players should be able to gain more than enough diamonds for whatever they need to do in the early game before they can mine for more.

2) The seed is -5727606342600852830

Village: -800, -464

Village: -784, 240

Ruined Portal: -392, -584

Ruined Portal: -984, -552

Ruined Portal: -1064, 40

Ruined Portal: -424, 120

Buried Treasure: -471, 73

Buried Treasure: -487, 217

Buried Treasure: -887, 9

Buried Treasure: -679, 841

Buried Treasure: -519, 953

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a dark oak forest on the edge of a large ocean biome. The ocean biome is filled with shipwrecks, too many to count, meaning players will have access to some very good loot.

Players also have access to five buried treasures, four ruined portals, and two villages: one plains biome and one taiga village. Given all the structures nearby, players should be able to find quite the number of diamonds very easily.

1) The seed is 5486124437973951518

Ruined Portal: 8, 40

Ruined Portal: 24, -296

Village: 208, 32

Village: 272, -464

Shipwreck: 392, -136

Buried Treasure: 489, -391

Buried Treasure: 777, -231

Buried Treasure: 857, -727

Buried Treasure: 889, -679

Buried Treasure: 889, -663

Buried Treasure: 1033, -647

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a large savannah biome. There is a ruined portal less than forty blocks from spawn, along with another ruined portal and a few villages. There are also six buried treasures within about a thousand blocks of spawn and between the treasure and the village.

These villages, ruined portals, and buried treasures should give players more than enough loot and diamonds to make running through the rest of Minecraft quite easy, as buried treasures contain some of the best loot the game has to offer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

