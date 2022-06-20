5 best seeds for diamonds in Minecraft 1.19 update

Diamond is one of the best materials in Minecraft. Being the overworld material that has the best durability and deals the most damage, these materials are vital for players to protect themselves from the world around them. In addition, diamonds are essential to make netherite gear, the best in the game, and required to make an enchanting table and gain access to enchantments.
The recent changes have impacted diamonds in quite a negative way, making them much less common in areas exposed to air, such as caves and ravines. This means strip mining is the best way to consistently find them underground, though there are abundant sources of diamonds on the surface, which can be found using the following seeds.
Great Minecraft 1.19 seeds for quick and easy access to surface diamonds
5) Ocean-based spawn
The seed is -3533813927302491701
- Buried Treasure: -615, -295
- Buried Treasure: -727, -183
- Buried Treasure: 745, -199
- Buried Treasure: 777, -183
- Buried Treasure: -23, 601
- Village: 32, 736
- Ruined Portals: 184, 360
- Ruined Portals: 88, 744
This Minecraft seed spawns players in a forest biome on the coast of a reasonably sized ocean, which itself contains several different shipwrecks. There are two buried treasures to the northwest, another two to the east, and one final buried treasure to the south.
On the way to the buried treasure to the south, players can find a ruined portal that they can also loot. Further south from the southern buried treasure is a village with its own ruined portal.
4) Villages and Portal
The seed is -8854793383391622129
- Village: -256, -960
- Village: -352, -448
- Village: 336, -336
- Village: -880, -960
- Village: 1376, 288
- Village: 608 Z: 800
- Village: 16 Z: 880
- Village: -480 Z: 736
- Ruined portal: -376, -888
- Ruined portal: -536, -408
- Ruined portal: 40, -488
- Ruined portal: 648, -888
- Ruined portal: 984, -536
- Ruined portal: -296, 312
- Ruined portal: 72, 232
- Ruined portal: 728, 152
- Ruined portal: -344, 968
- Ruined portal: 264, 904
This Minecraft spawn places players in the meeting ground between a large set of forest biomes and a massive expanse of cold biomes. But there is an abundance of both villages and ruined portals within a 1000-block radius surrounding spawn.
These portals should ensure that players have a full set of enchanted gold tools or armor, and the villages should ensure that players have spare diamonds to do with as they please.
While there are no buried treasures within the first thousand blocks of spawn, there is an ocean around 1500 blocks to the northeast with shipwrecks and buried treasures surrounding it.
3) Badlands and Mansion
The seed is -961983443257142428
- Woodland Mansion: -968, -664
- Buried Treasure: -503, -151
- Village: -208, -352
- Village: -320, 160
- Village: 560, 144
- Village: 144, 368
- Village: -176, 656
- Village: 288, 864
- Village: 544, 864
This Minecraft seed spawns players on the edge of a large desert biome. To the east, there is a small badlands biome and a large badlands biome to the south. This desert biome contains six villages.
A dark forest biome to the northwest contains a woodland mansion within 100 blocks of spawn. This is the rarest structure in all of Minecraft, making it being so close very useful. There is also a village between spawn and the woodland mansion, with a buried treasure found near this savannah village.
Between all the villages and the woodland mansion, players should be able to gain more than enough diamonds for whatever they need to do in the early game before they can mine for more.
2) The seed is -5727606342600852830
- Village: -800, -464
- Village: -784, 240
- Ruined Portal: -392, -584
- Ruined Portal: -984, -552
- Ruined Portal: -1064, 40
- Ruined Portal: -424, 120
- Buried Treasure: -471, 73
- Buried Treasure: -487, 217
- Buried Treasure: -887, 9
- Buried Treasure: -679, 841
- Buried Treasure: -519, 953
This Minecraft seed spawns players in a dark oak forest on the edge of a large ocean biome. The ocean biome is filled with shipwrecks, too many to count, meaning players will have access to some very good loot.
Players also have access to five buried treasures, four ruined portals, and two villages: one plains biome and one taiga village. Given all the structures nearby, players should be able to find quite the number of diamonds very easily.
1) The seed is 5486124437973951518
- Ruined Portal: 8, 40
- Ruined Portal: 24, -296
- Village: 208, 32
- Village: 272, -464
- Shipwreck: 392, -136
- Buried Treasure: 489, -391
- Buried Treasure: 777, -231
- Buried Treasure: 857, -727
- Buried Treasure: 889, -679
- Buried Treasure: 889, -663
- Buried Treasure: 1033, -647
This Minecraft seed spawns players in a large savannah biome. There is a ruined portal less than forty blocks from spawn, along with another ruined portal and a few villages. There are also six buried treasures within about a thousand blocks of spawn and between the treasure and the village.
These villages, ruined portals, and buried treasures should give players more than enough loot and diamonds to make running through the rest of Minecraft quite easy, as buried treasures contain some of the best loot the game has to offer.
