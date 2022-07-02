Top 5 seeds for ice spikes biome in Minecraft 1.19 update

Few Minecraft biomes are as visually striking as ice spikes biomes. These biomes are one of the more uncommon ones that the game has to offer. This means that players who spend little time in the colder biomes might not even know they exist.

Ice spikes biomes are, as the name suggests, characterized by spikes of ice shooting upwards towards the sky. A great place to harvest ice to set up a Nether hub or make a formidable ice castle, these areas have a lot to offer players.

Here's a look at the top five seeds for ice spikes biomes in Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.

Island Spawn, Frozen Beach Spawn and 3 other amazing seeds for quick access to Minecraft's ice spikes biome

1) Coastal Village Spawn

The plains village near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed for Coastal Village Spawn is: 1419663214864165179

Village: 112, 192

Village: -992, -448

Village: -208, 880

Ice Spikes Biome: -1200, 1200

This seed spawns Minecraft players in a plains biome with an ocean to the north. The real appeal of this seed, however, is the expanse of tundra biomes to the west of spawn.

There is a decent expanse of snowy area in this seed. Almost all of it is made up of snowy peaks, where players can get ample access to coal and emeralds. An ice spike biome makes up the southern portion of this area.

There is also a plains village near spawn, which should help players springboard into game progression.

The two directions that players can take to get to the ice spikes biome each have an additional village, meaning players should be able to loot both.

2) Island Spawn

One of the small ice spikes biomes (Image via Minecraft)

The seed for Island Spawn is: -5789119701455914356

Ice spikes biome: 895, -364

Ice spikes biome: 1500, -600

Village: -256, -144

Village: 304, 336

Basement Igloo: 120, 72

This seed spawns Minecraft players on a small taiga island surrounded by a frozen river, which is, in turn, surrounded by a large expanse of snowy plains. There are two small ice spike biomes to the northeast. There is also a frozen ocean to the north, which contains an ocean monument.

An igloo with a basement can be found just across the frozen river surrounding the spawn island to the southeast. Additionally, there are two villages near spawn, one to the southeast and the other to the northwest.

3) Plains Village spawn

The large plains village near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed for Plains Village spawn is: -621089265005795495

Ice Spikes Biome: -1500, 1000

Ice Spikes Biome: 2000, -600

Village: 336, 112

This seed spawns Minecraft players in a plains biome on the coast. Players can find a village to the south of spawn.

The ocean to the north has an ocean monument before it turns into a frozen ocean. Once it freezes, there are several additional ocean monuments.

There is a plains village right next to spawn, which offers a good place for players to set up an initial base. Once prepared, players can find ice spikes biomes in both the east and west.

The ice spikes biome to the west is larger and has a village near it. The ice spikes biome to the east is smaller and also has a village close by. In addition, it has three igloos with basements.

4) Jagged Peaks and Villages

The snowy peaks found next to spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed for Jagged Peaks and Villages is: -6379126979575580762

Ice spikes biome: 0, -1000

Basement Igloo: 184, 88

Basement Igloo: -312, -200

Basement Igloo: -440, -696

Village: 208, -320

Village: 544, -208

Village: -416, -368

Village: -208, -832

Village: 240, -1008

This seed spawns Minecraft players in a small taiga biome with a large spread of snowy peaks to the west. Further north by around 1000 blocks is a moderately sized ice spikes biome splintered by a frozen river.

There are five different ancient cities underneath the snowy peaks and surrounding groves. There are also three igloos with basements to the northwest and southeast of spawn.

The snowy plains stretching to the north and east have several villages that players can get starter loot from.

5) Frozen Beach Spawn

The massive ice spikes biome found on this seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed for Frozen Beach Spawn is: 1064765800029670691

Village: -336, -720

Village: -896, -688

Village: -928, 128

Village: -1040, -240

Basement Igloo: -648, -248

Basement Igloo: -824, -712

Ice Spike Biome: 500, -250

Ice Spike Biome: -500, -1000

Ice Spike Biome: -1000, -1000

Ice Spike Biome: -1000, -450

Ice Spike Biome: -1000, 350

This seed spawns players on a small stretch of beach surrounded by a frozen ocean. This beach acts as a small connecting point between a large frozen island and the mainland. There are warmer plains and forest biomes in both the east and west.

There are many ice spike biomes near spawn, mostly ranging from the northwest down to the southwest, though there is one to the northeast.

Players can also find many villages, most of which are located between the ice spike biomes.

