Minecraft Redditor showcases their impressive giant nether hub

Reddit is popular for letting people meet others with the same interests as them. Minecraft is one of the biggest communities on Reddit, with over 5.6 million players.

Reddit has many subreddits for players like r/Minecraft, r/Minecraftbuilds, r/technicalminecraft, r/minecraftseeds, etc. These subreddits are the perfect place to ask questions, share memes, showcase builds, and so on.

Reddit user u/Gneiss-name shared a beautiful timelapse of their glorious nether hub rising from the bottom and going over the nether ceiling. This stunning build was themed according to the Nether realm.

Minecraft Redditor shares a beautiful timelapse featuring their nether hub

u/Gneiss-name shared a timelapse where OP (Original Poster) and their friend built a nether hub. It is a spiral structure rising from the lava floor and going straight into the bedrock ceiling. The foundation for helical structures was already laid.

OP and their friend started building the staircase using beautiful Blackstone bricks and polished deepslate blocks. They took the stairs over the bedrock ceiling. To create a tall nether hub, they cleared a big chunk of bedrock blocks.

While building the stairways, OP and their friend added small details like lanterns, lighting, smoothing surrounding blocks, etc. After reaching the roof, they extended the central structure and made a platform for the nether portal.

Once the portal was finished, OP and their friend built the rest of the hub. They created a beautiful dome-shaped tower coming out of the bedrock roof. OP's nether hub is, without a doubt, impressive and inspiring.

Reddit user u/Mystic-invasion was amazed by OP's satisfying timelapse. OP probably used the replay mod to create the beautiful cinematic timelapse. Redditor u/viograte loved the way OP used deepslate ores in the nether hub.

Reddit user u/ChellTabish asked OP about how to overcome the fear of building in the Nether. It is the most dangerous biome to build as ghasts can spawn out of nowhere and destroy the build. OP gave them some helpful tips for playing survival in the Nether.

Redditor u/Kizzmoon asked OP about how long it took them to build it. In the reply, OP explained that it took around five hours to make everything in the timelapse and 17 hours to destroy bedrock. OP started the nether hub project in version and 1.16.

What is a nether hub?

The Nether realm is the Minecraft-y version of hell and is filled with dangerous monsters, scorching terrain generation, and beautiful blocks. The Nether realm and the Overworld have an exciting connection.

One block distance in the Nether is equivalent to an eight-block length in the Overworld. Because of this, many players travel in the Nether to cover more distance easily.

Nether hub acts as the base of operation in the Nether realm. It usually features a portal and guides towards other portals and farms in the Nether realm. Like many Minecrafters, Reddit user u/Gneiss-name created a grand nether hub.

