Deepslate ores in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update: Everything you need to know

Minecraft 1.17 update is the first phase of the most-anticipated Caves and Cliffs update. It was originally supposed to come out as one full release, but had to be split into two parts due to technical problems and the ongoing pandemic.

Even with all the problems, Mojang successfully launched the first part of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. Sadly, this update doesn't feature any new cave or mountain biomes.

However, players can find almost all the news blocks that will generate naturally in the 1.18 biomes like deepslate, moss, dripstone, etc.

In the 1.17 update, players can find deepslate blocks generating deep underground and also find deepslate ores. This article covers everything players need to know about these resources.

Deepslate ores in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Deepslate is a new block added to the Minecraft 1.17 update. It is similar to stone blocks as mining it with a non-silk touch pickaxe drops cobbled deepslate. Players can also craft it into other blocks, like bricks, slabs, and so on.

Any ore that generates inside a deepslate blob turns into a deepslate ore of the same type. The same occurs if an ore generates inside tuff, another new type of block added in 1.17.

In a regular world, players can find deepslate versions of all overworld ores, like diamonds, gold, redstone, etc. However, as some ores are concentrated at higher levels, finding them in a deepslate state can be pretty rare.

How to find deepslate ores in Minecraft 1.17?

Since these ores generate deep underground near the bedrock level, players can find them close to the bedrock layer. As mentioned earlier, any ore that generates in deepslate or tuff turns into its deepslate variant. So, players should mine these blocks to discover their corresponding ore veins.

Deepslate ores have the exact pickaxe requirements as regular ores. However, they take a longer time to mine than normal ores even with Efficiency V enchantment and haste effect.

Uses of deepslate ores

Deepslate ores are like regular ores except with a dark black texture. Mining them doesn't drop extra minerals or raw ores, but it just takes longer.

Players can use their unique texture and implement it in their builds. Deepslate ore will look beautiful in a custom-built mineshaft or cave in Minecraft.

