How to break bedrock in Minecraft

Minecraft has many different blocks, most of which can be broken and collected using the right tool. Bedrock blocks are different from regular blocks in the game, which are indestructible in survival mode. However, some glitches can be taken advantage of by players to break them.

Layers of bedrock generate at the lowest levels of the overworld to prevent players from falling into the void. Players can also observe the natural generation of bedrock in the Nether world as the top and bottom layers. Bedrock is one of the two blocks in Minecraft on which an end crystal can be placed. This guide will go over the process of breaking bedrock blocks in both editions of Minecraft.

How can players break bedrock blocks in Minecraft?

Bedrock Edition

In order to break the bedrock blocks, Bedrock edition players will need to have the following items:

1 Cauldron

2 Powder snow buckets

Place the cauldron (Image via Mojang)

Step 1: Place the cauldron under a bedrock block that needs to be broken.

Bedrock block replaced (Image via Mojang)

Step 2: Right-click on the cauldron while holding the powder snow bucket. Players need to do this twice.

After clicking once, the cauldron will be filled with snow. When the player clicks the second time, snow will form above the cauldron, and it will replace the bedrock block. When the snow is broken, there will be a hole in the layer of bedrock.

Java Edition

Breaking bedrock blocks in the Java edition of Minecraft is more complex than the Bedrock Edition. Players will require the following items:

2 TNT blocks

1 Obsidian

2 Pistons

1 Trapdoor

1 Lever

1 Solid block

Image via Mojang

Step 1: Place the blocks as shown in the above picture.

Image via Mojang

Step 2: Close the trapdoor and then right click on it while standing close to it. This way players will be in a good position underneath the open trapdoor.

Players need to continuously right-click here (Image via Mojang)

Step 3: Right-click on the lever and slide to the other side. Then the player needs to continuously right-click on the obsidian with a piston selected, as shown in the picture above. This may not work in the first few attempts.

Once the TNT blocks have exploded, a new piston will be placed. If the piston is facing upwards, the bedrock block underneath it will be successfully broken.

