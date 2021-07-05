All Minecraft village types ranked by rarity

One of the best experiences in Minecraft is the discovery of a village.

There are five types of Minecraft villages that a player can encounter, each dependent on biome. A village can have any combination of villagers and buildings. There is usually at least one loot chest in any given village as well. These in-game communities are great for trading and stocking up on valuable resources in survival mode.

While villages are not necessarily rare overall, some village types are far more rare than others. This article lists every village type in Minecraft, ranked from least rare to most.

Minecraft villages ranked by rarity

#5 - Plains

Image via PCgames

Of course, plains is the most common biome in Minecraft, which in turn makes the plains style village the most common to find.

Most villages are plains villages even when they’re near other biomes too. Sometimes during world generation, biomes will merge together slightly, blurring the lines of where one biome ends and the next one starts. When villages are equated into this, a patch of plains will make its way into a different biome so that the village settlers can claim the space.

#4 - Desert

Image via Minecraft Seeds

The desert is also a common Minecraft biome, but not nearly as common as the plains. Because desert biomes are so barren, lots of structures do tend to spawn within. Because of this, there is always a fair chance a desert will have a village. Players in search of a village might have good luck in a desert biome.

#3 - Taiga

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Though it may not seem very common to find, taiga biomes are actually more common to come across than the remaining of the village biomes. Plus, in Bedrock Edition, taiga villages have a much higher chance of spawning, as they can be found in taiga hills, snowy taiga, and snowy taiga hills as well, making them technically more likely to come by.

Taiga villages tend to be surrounded by a mass amount of trees, so sometimes they can be difficult to spot. Players looking for taiga villages might have an easier time doing so by traveling on the treetrops in a Minecraft world.

#2 - Savannah

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Savannah seems to be a common biome to encounter, but in reality it does not generate as frequently as the previous biomes listed on average. Savannah biomes have a slightly lower generation rate than taiga variant biomes, making savannah villages technically one of the rarest to encounter.

However, savannah villages do tend to be easy to spot from afar thanks to their bright orange and yellow colors. This may be why this kind of village seems fairly common.

#1 - Snowy

Image via Minecraft Seeds

The snowy tundra biome is among the rarest to find on a Minecraft map. This subsequently makes the snowy village the rarest village type of them all.

Snowy villages have perhaps the most unique terrain of all the villages. The houses in snowy villages look nothing like the houses found in other village types, plus sometimes the villager’s buildings are made out of snow blocks. Hopefully players are able to acquire some amazing loot, if they can locate this rare village that is.

While these five villages are the only existing types in the game at the moment, the Minecraft community has suggested ways in which villages can be incorporated into other biomes as well.

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod