Top 3 tips to survive in Minecraft's desert biome

Desert biomes in Minecraft are one of the many places that players can go to find various pieces of loot within the game. Desert temples and desert biomes have lots of loot that will be resourceful to players later in the game.

The desert usually has lots of peaceful mobs during the day. However, at night, it is a different story. Lots of hostile mobs will spawn here at night, so players should be wary.

Players will find lots of villages in this biome, each packed with very resourceful items inside. This is also the only biome that will naturally spawn desert temples. Cave entrances are also more common in this biome.

It is common for a desert biome to be near a savanna biome. If players are having a hard time searching for a desert biome, looking for a savanna biome can help. It is not always guaranteed for players to find a savanna biome near a desert biome, but it is pretty common.

In this article, players will find the top 3 tips to survive the desert biome in Minecraft.

3 tips to survive the desert in Minecraft

Bring food

It would be beneficial for players to bring food with them when going to the desert biome in Minecraft. This can be a pretty big biome, and players may also be damaged by hostile mobs.

Players will notice their hunger levels decreasing as they do move around more in the world, or when they are attacked by mobs. Bringing food will prevent the player from dying of starvation.

Bring weapons

Bringing weapons will be very beneficial when going to the desert in Minecraft. As stated above, there will be hostile mobs present, so bringing a weapon will be crucial to staying alive.

The mobs in this biome will not be too hard to kill, so players will not need to have an enchantment placed on the weapon, although it is always better to do so.

Make Inventory Space

Players may want to free up inventory space in order to take some of the items they have found in the desert back to their base. Players may also need to free up space in case mobs get too out of hand and they need several blocks to build a fort.

