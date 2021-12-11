List of all snow biomes in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game that takes pride in its dynamic and detailed world generation. Since the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, a plethora of changes have taken place to the game’s world and terrain generation. Apart from that, it also added a new ore distribution and generation system and some other changes.

Minecraft 1.18 also added several new biomes to the game. The mountains of Minecraft have a whopping six biomes to their name: three new cave biomes and a further three new cave types. With over 50 biomes existing in the game now, Minecraft has never been more dynamic or expansive. This article relays everything players should know about the 9 snow biomes in Minecraft.

Every type of snow biome in Minecraft

1) Snowy Plains

The Snowy Plains biome (Image via Minecraft)

The Snowy plains biome contains some thick layers of snow. The only animal mobs found here are rabbits and polar bears, with strays being unique to this biome.

2) Ice Spikes

The Ice Spikes biome (Image via Minecraft)

This biome is a rare variant of the Snowy plains biome, with glaciers full of packed ice being found here. Mob spawning is the same as the snowy plains.

3) Snowy Taiga

The Snowy Taiga biome (Image via Minecraft)

Similar to a regular Taiga biome, a large number of spruce trees can be found here. Also, wolves and foxes spawn naturally in this biome.

4) Frozen River

When a river goes through a snowy biome, it creates a frozen river. These rivers have a layer of ice covering them.

5) Snowy Beach

This biome generates when a snowy biome has its borders with a frozen ocean. A layer of snow can be seen covering the sand on the beach.

6) Grove

The Grove biome (Image via Minecraft)

A large expanse of spruce trees can be found in this biome if it is near any forested biome. Its surface is coerced with snow blocks, layers of snow, dirt, and large amounts of powdered snow.

7) Snowy Slopes

The Snowy Slopes biome (Image via Minecraft)

The only biome where igloos can generate naturally, the snowy slopes biome generates just below the peak of a snowy mountain. It is covered with snow blokes and powdered snow.

8) Jagged Peaks

The Jagged Peaks biome (Image via Minecraft)

This biome generates at a mountain’s peak, and is covered in pointed and jagged terrain, and can have its peak at as high as Y level 256. Goats are the only mob to spawn here.

9) Frozen Peaks

One of the coldest biomes in Minecraft, this biome is covered with snow blocks, and packed ice, and generates around a mountain’s peak. It generates smoother terrain than the jagged peak biome.

Snow biomes reside at the highest points of Minecraft’s vast and infinite sandbox world, where animal mobs like goats can be found. These biomes provide a spot of relaxation for the player, which is usually coupled with a great view.

Edited by R. Elahi