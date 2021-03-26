Deep Frozen Ocean biome in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The Deep Frozen Ocean biome is one of the most unique biomes in Minecraft. Its waters are deep enough to house Ocean Monuments, and its surface consists mainly of ice. Large icebergs made of Blue Ice are also very common in this biome.

Deep Frozen Oceans are home to some pretty rare mobs. Many polar bears can be found wandering the frozen waste, looking for salmon to feast upon. Players looking to settle on this biome will need to be good at surviving in harsh lands.

Deep Frozen Ocean biome in Minecraft

Landscape

Players are not advised to settle on a Deep Frozen Ocean biome (Image via Minecraft)

The Deep Frozen Ocean biome landscape is, by no means, friendly.

With no dirt, trees or stone, Deep Frozen Oceans are quite difficult to live on. While they are quite beautiful, players are not advised to settle here unless they are prepared with enough food or resources to make a farm.

Deep Frozen Oceans consist of a layer of ice on top of the water, with scattered holes and cracks. Icebergs consisting of the coveted Blue Ice are also very common.

If a player manages to run into a Deep Frozen Ocean, they are highly advised to collect a large amount of Blue Ice as it can be used in boat highways.

Mobs

Polar bears are the only land mobs that can live on the Deep Frozen Oceans biome (Image via Minecraft)

Deep Frozen Oceans are not very lively during the day.

The only land mobs that can live on this freezing biome during the day are polar bears. Polar bears are usually passive unless they are around their cubs. They also swim at the same speed as the player, so players must be cautious when approaching them.

Salmon is the only fish that can spawn here, along with squid.

All regular hostile mobs will spawn at night. However, Strays also have the chance of spawning in the area.

