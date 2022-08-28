Top 5 easiest mobs to farm in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 has loads of mobs that can be farmed to obtain valuable items. Nearly all mobs in the game drop an item when killed by a player or a tamed wolf. The usefulness of these items varies drastically from mob to mob, making some more valuable than others when it comes to farming.

Farms are certain structures and contraptions that enable players to obtain massive amounts of a specific item or XP. However, if players are new to the game, creating difficult mob farms to obtain rare and precious items is not viable. Hence, they must start by creating simpler farms in the Overworld that will not require much effort.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 easy mob farms in Minecraft 1.19

5) Zombie (Spawner XP farm)

Zombies, Skeletons, and Spiders spawners are the best for XP farms in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

When players are new to the game, one of the best ways to gain massive amounts of XP is by finding a spawner and creating a farm out of it. Zombie spawners are most commonly found in dungeons. Players can also find Skeleton or Spider spawners here.

Players must first spawn-proof the area by lighting it up before creating a farm around the spawner block. Once the farm is set up, players can create a killing room where hostile mobs will be funneled in and killed for items and XP.

4) Iron Golem (Iron farm)

Players should not directly attack Iron Golems (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Iron is one of the most used resources in Minecraft 1.19. Players will constantly need iron to make tools, weapons, armor, and other items or blocks. Usually, new players repeatedly go mining to obtain more iron. However, they can create an iron farm that makes the process easier with the help of Iron Golems.

Villager mobs have a special ability to create infinite Iron Golems if there is a hostile mob nearby. This only works if there are no other Iron Golems in the area. Using this, players can create a farm that will force them to make Iron Golems. These mobs will fall into a lava pit where they will burn to death and drop iron ingots that can be collected in hoppers and chests.

3) Chicken

Chicken can also be farmed to obtain egg and raw chicken meat (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Chickens are one of the most common mobs that spawn in Minecraft 1.19. They spawn in the most common biomes like plains, swamps, forests, etc. Their easy availability makes them quite easy to farm. Players can simply create a pen for them and keep breeding them using wheat seeds. Chickens can occasionally drop eggs and can also drop raw chicken meat upon death.

2) Pig

Pigs drop raw pork that can be cooked and consumed in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

The humble pig is another common mob that spawns in several biomes. When players kill them, they drop raw pork, which is considered to be one of the best food items in the game. They can be farmed simply by breeding many of them and then killing them. Players can use different methods like lava pits or entity crushing to farm them more efficiently.

1) Cow

The cow is one of the easiest mobs to farm in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Similar to pigs, cows are also extremely common and can be farmed to obtain items. They are also considered one of the best food sources since they drop raw beef. They also drop leather that is quite useful for crafting other items like item frames, books, leather horse armor, etc.

This mob can also be farmed by breeding and killing. Players can also use entity-crushing or lava pits to create a more efficient farm.

