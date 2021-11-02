How to build cow crusher in Minecraft

A lot of animals can be found roaming around in every Minecraft world. One of the most commonly seen animals in the game is the cow. They are highly beneficial as players can get leather and raw beef from them.

Cows are quite common and easy to kill, but if the player wants a stable food source, a cow farm can is a good option. One of the best and most simple cow farm designs available is the cow crusher.

Cow crusher in Minecraft

How does it work?

The cow crusher has a simple design that takes advantage of the entity cramming gamerule. This is a gamerule that does not allow multiple mobs to stand on the same block at one time.

The default value for this gamerule is set to twenty-four, but it can be altered using the "/gamerule maxEntityCramming <value>" command. Commands only work in worlds with cheats enabled.

Making a cow crusher

This is a very simple farm and to create it, players will need the following items:

4 Building blocks

5 Stairs

1 Fence

2 Hoppers

1 Chest

1 Water bucket

Once they have acquired the items mentioned above, players can follow these steps to create their own cow crusher:

Step 1 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 1: Make a L shaped hole in the ground and place the chest and hoppers as shown in the above image. The first hopper needs to be connected to the chest and the other one needs to the be connected to the first hopper.

Step 2 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 2: On all four sides, place a solid block around the second hopper.

Step 3 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 3: Players need to place stairs beside and above the blocks that they had placed in the previous step.

Step 4 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 4: Place water inside the hole and get at least two cows in there.

Step 5(Image via Minecraft)

Step 5: Place the fence on the top of the hole.

How to use the cow crusher?

To use the farm that the player has just created, they need to breed the cows inside it. When their numbers surpass the amount allowed by the entity cramming gamerule, the extra cows will be killed by the game. The items dropped by them will be collected by the hoppers and stored in the chest.

Note: This specific design of cow crusher was created by famous Minecraft YouTuber Shulkercraft.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul