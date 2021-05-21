How often can players breed cows in Minecraft?

Minecraft has different types of unique animals, and cows are one of them. These creatures can be useful in many different situations. They can be milked or even killed, and they can drop both beef and leather.

For players to be able to use these functions more often, they'll have to breed the cows so the quantity of these items can increase. The only downfall is that after these animals are bred, there is a short time where they cannot be bred until the time has finished.

How to breed a Minecraft cow

The first and only item players will need to breed cows is wheat. This item can be found in most villages and grows in tall stocks, or it can be planted from regular seeds frequently dropped from standing grass.

A player has to get two cows together and feed them both wheat by right-clicking, and then the breeding will begin. This process will only take a few seconds, and a baby cow will be born soon after.

How often can cows be bred?

After players breed the cow, there is a significant cooldown period in which they cannot breed the cows until this time is over. This gap lasts five minutes, after which the animals will be ready to breed again.

The same breeding process can be used to breed them, and the cycle will repeat itself every time.

Conclusion

Cows are one of the many different animals in Minecraft and are used exactly the same way as all the rest of them. They have unique abilities such as milking, and they drop beef and leather upon being killed.

Cows can also be bred to make baby cows, and the cooldown time between each breeding process for any Minecraft animal is five minutes.