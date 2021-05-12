Milk, in Minecraft, can be used by players to do numerous things. Players can get milk from milking a cow or mooshroom in the game. Players will need a bucket in order to collect it.

Players can also obtain milk buckets from wandering traders when they are killed. It is rare for these mobs to drop them, but it is not impossible for it to happen.

Players can use milk as a crafting ingredient to many different things in the Minecraft world. Milk can be used in many ways that some players who have just started the game may not know about.

In this article, players will be informed on the top 5 uses for milk in Minecraft!

5 uses for milk in Minecraft

Removing effects

(Image via Rockpapershotgun)

Players can use milk to remove effects in Minecraft. Milk can remove potions or bad omen effects. Bad omen effects are gained when a player kills the raid captain. This effect will not go away unless a player drinks milk.

Splash potions and regular potions will also be removed when a player drinks milk. Players will see a little animation on their screen during the removal, then the effect will be removed when it is over.

Countering the Wither

(Image via Progameguides)

Milk can also be used when a player is countering a wither. When a player is being attacked by a Wither they will be under the Wither effect which will cause the player to take damage over time.

However, drinking milk will counter this effect. When a player consumes milk, it will automatically remove the Wither's effect. The Wither's effect is pretty dangerous and players may want to drink the milk fast. When fighting the Wither, the health bar will turn black, leaving players clueless about their current health.

Making cake

(Image via Minecraft)

Not surprisingly, milk can be used as a baking ingredient in Minecraft. Players can make cake using milk as an ingredient just as if in real life! Players must place cake on a surface in order to eat it.

Cake cannot be eaten while held in a player's hand and it can be used more than once as a food source. Cake is created using three buckets of milk, three wheat, one egg, and two sugar.

"The Lie"

(Image via trueachievements.com)

When a player bakes a cake using milk in Minecraft, they will be granted an achievement called "the lie." This achievement will be rewarded to a player after successfully baking the cake.

This is one of the easier achievements for players to do in Minecraft, and it will only require the player to get three buckets of milk to complete it.

Milking Animals

(Image via Phoenix SC on Youtube)

If a player just wants a simple Minecraft experience, they can just milk animals for fun. Players can start their own farm with cows and goats and milk them for entertainment.

Milk serves no other true purposes besides the ones above, so if the player just wants to do something in Minecraft for fun, they can start their own farm with cattle and all!

