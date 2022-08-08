3 best strategies to defeat the Warden in Minecraft 1.19

After the release of Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, Warden instantly became one of the most powerful and scariest mobs in the game. Although players must avoid the mob at all costs and prevent it from spawning in the Deep Dark Biome, there are specific strategies players can implement to defeat or evade the beast.

The long-awaited mob was featured back in 2020, before the release of Caves and Cliffs updates. Both the mob and the Deep Dark biome got delayed and were finally released in 2022 with The Wild Update.

As Mojang was developing the update, they progressively made the beast more and more powerful, so much so that there are hardly any methods to fight it head-on.

Top 3 strategies to defeat or evade the Warden in Minecraft 1.19

3) Distracting and escaping

Throwing snowballs to distract the beast in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned above, the beast was specifically designed so that players cannot take a head-on fight and mainly evade it. The most traditional method of defeating the Warden is to distract it by throwing projectiles in the opposite direction and escaping silently.

To execute this method, players will need snowballs that can be thrown towards the opposite direction so that the Warden does not smell players and follow them. Once the beast is the farthest, players will need to sneak about and evade the place as quickly as possible.

2) Extreme long-range attacks

Attack the Warden from far to defeat it in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

When Mojang was developing the Warden, they added a new ranged attack feature to it so that players couldn't tower up and easily evade the mob. If the Warden is angry at a player and is unable to use a melee attack, it will open its ribcage and let out a powerful sonic wave to attack players.

Players must be at least 20 blocks from the mob to stop the ranged attacks. Once players are out of the Warden's range, they can select a vantage point that is far from the mob and keep shooting arrows with a power enchanted bow to kill the mob slowly.

1) Wool trap

Warden in Minecraft 1.19 trapped from wool blocks (Image via Mojang)

This is the most difficult method to defeat the mob since it requires excellent building skills and accurate timing. One of the only blocks that can obstruct sound vibrations from reaching sculk sensors or the Warden are wool blocks. If they are around the beast, it will not be able to hear or chase anything.

When the beast spawns from the ground, it takes about 6.7 seconds to fully come out and be ready to attack or hunt. During that time, the beast remains powerless.

If players are skilled enough, they can quickly create a three-block tall wool cage around the beast to stop it from listening or chasing any player or mob. Players can also leave the top open so that the mob can be distracted at regular intervals to prevent despawning.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi