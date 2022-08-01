5 most important farms in Minecraft 1.19 update

Since the release of Minecraft 1.19 update, farms have become quite essential to build for players who are aiming to get the most out of the game and progress further. All kinds of players explore the vast world of the game. Some are extremely casual players who just enjoy the world without any major goals in mind, while others try to complete the game and gather everything as quickly as they can.

In both cases, players will need to make some kind of farm to survive, be it a simple crop farm, or a complex automatic Redstone-operated farm. Farms are contraptions or builds through which players can get loads of items by doing minimal work. With the addition of new items, players can try out new farms along with some old, tried-and-tested ones.

Top 5 important farms to build in Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Hoglin Farm

When it comes to survival in Minecraft 1.19, players always need ample food items to keep replenishing their health. Porkchop is considered to be one of the best food items since it increases the hunger bar by four points. Though players can make simple pig farms and breed them, making an automatic hoglin farm in the Nether is much better.

Players can create farms on the Nether roof, right above the Crimson Forest biome, and strategically place warped fungus so that hoglins run away from it and fall into a lava pit. Since they will burn to death, their meat will already be cooked and stored by hoppers.

4) Iron Farm

Since the very beginning, iron has been one of the most used resources in the game. Players use iron to craft tools, weapons, armor, and other items on a regular basis. Hence, an iron farm can save a lot of time since players won't have to go mining for iron.

A simple iron farm can be made in Minecraft 1.19 with one Zombie and a few villagers. Players can place both the mobs in such a way that the villagers keep creating new iron golems due to the Zombies. The area where golems spawn can have flowing water that pushes the mob into a pit of lava.

3) Mob XP farm

A regular mob XP farm in Minecraft 1.19 is extremely important for players since the XP can be used in many ways. Usually, hostile mobs drop more XP points compared to passive mobs. Hence, a multi-story mob farm, or a spawner farm, can be created where players can trap and kill them easily. Along with XP, players will get loads of mob loot as well.

2) Sculk block farm

The new sculk blocks are quite fascinating to witness in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Unfortunately, they can only be generated in the spooky Deep Dark Biome. If players want loads of these new blocks without summoning the Warden, they can simply take one sculk catalyst block and create a farm around it.

When mobs die around a sculk catalyst block, it absorbs all dropped XP points and converts nearby blocks into sculk. This way, players can keep spreading sculks and breaking them with a silk touch enchanted pickaxe. Sculk shriekers generated from catalyst will not be able to summon the Warden.

1) Froglight Farm

Froglight is a special decoration block that can only be obtained when frogs eat the smallest magma cube. It is a new light-emitting block that was released with Minecraft 1.19. Since obtaining this block can be tricky, players can strategically create a farm in the Nether where they can bring frogs and make them kill magma cubes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other farms that players can make for their benefit.

