Top 5 food farms in Minecraft

Food farms are quite essential in Minecraft. One of the first items that players need after they enter the world is food. In survival mode, one needs to constantly keep an eye on their hunger bar as it can be depleted due to physical exertion. Hence, making farms in the game is one of the best ways to get loads of food.

There are many types of items that a player can eat in Minecraft. From meat of various animals to several vegetables and crops, players can eat from a variety of items.

However, they need to go out and get these food items themselves, which can take some time. Hence, players usually keep animals and crop farms to keep getting food. However, another great way to get these items is by making some automatic farms.

5 best food farms in Minecraft

5) Wheat farm (for bread)

One of the major crops players usually need is wheat, as it helps them breed several animals and make bread as well. Even if bread is not the best source of food in Minecraft, it can still do the job. For bread, players can make a wheat farm with the help of Farmer villagers who can automatically work on the crops.

A redstone activated rail system can be built right underneath the farm with a minecart hopper that will collect all the dropped wheat from the ground and deliver it to a chest.

4) Semi-automatic cow farm

Even if this is a mob farm, players will get loads of beef from it. Cows are a great source of food as they drop beef which can be cooked to make steak. Cooked steak gives players a good amount of food saturation.

This can be made from an entity cramming method where several cows are crammed on one block and they die if the limit of that block is reached. To prevent cows from going anywhere, players will have to build a two-block tall hole with a fence on top.

The only downside is that players will have to cook the beef manually, which can take a lot of fuel.

3) Potato farm

Baked potatoes are an underrated food item in Minecraft as they can recover a good amount of hunger and can also give saturation. Hence, players can also make a simple potato farm to get loads of potatoes.

Similar to a wheat farm, players can employ farmer villagers to the field and create a redstone activated rail system with a minecart hopper that takes all the potatoes.

2) Carrot farm (and gold farm for golden carrots)

For this particular food item, players might have to make two different Minecraft farms. Golden carrots are special food items that have the highest food saturation in the game (except golden apples). These are some of the favorite food items for experienced players.

For this, they have to make a carrot farm with farmer villager, and make a gold farm with zombified piglins. The gold farm must be on the nether roof, which will collect loads of gold nuggets, and the carrot farm will collect the vegetables. Finally, players can simply craft golden carrots themselves with both the items.

1) Hoglin Farm

Hoglins are hostile creatures that spawn in crimson forests in the Nether. They drop raw pork upon death, and are scared of warped fungus. Because of these two things, players have come up with a Hoglin farm from which they can get a surplus amount of cooked porkchop.

This farm should be made on the Nether roof and in the Crimson Forest biome. Players need to create a platform and strategically place warped fungus so that their Hoglins spawning will run towards a particular pit.

Players should then fill the pit with hoppers and trapdoors. Finally, they can pour lava into the pit which will cook the meat, and the hopper can collect the cooked porkchop and store it in a chest.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

