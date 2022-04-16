How to get copper horns in Minecraft?

Copper horns are one of the many new items coming soon in Minecraft’s 1.19 The Wild Update. These are fun little items that players can use to create several different sounds in the game.

They will be added to the upcoming update sometime in 2022, along with two new biomes, several new mobs, and other items. These were first introduced in a Bedrock Edition preview version, along with goat horns.

Although goat horns were introduced way back in the 2020 Live event, copper horns were a surprise to the community as they were added to one of the preview versions. Players will be eager to get hold of this item in the future. However, it might be slightly tricky.

How to obtain copper horns in Minecraft?

There will essentially be two ways to get hold of this item in Minecraft 1.19: crafting and looting chests. Players can either find them in the Pillager Outpost chest loot, or they can manually craft them with goat horns and copper. Here is a step-by-step process on how to craft them.

1) Find goats

Goats (Image via Mojang)

When the Minecraft 1.19 update is released, players will need to find goats first if they want to craft these items. These mobs can be found in mountain biomes like snowy slopes, jagged peaks, frozen peaks, etc. Goats will drop their horns through a process where players can craft the item.

2) Make them ram into a block

Goat horn obtained from them ramming into a stone block (Image via Minecraft)

This is where randomness will play a role because players will have to wait for one of the goats to aggro them and ram them. Goats tend to ram players or other mobs if they are not moving.

When they do so, players can immediately place a block right in front of them so that they can ram into the block and drop one of their horns. Stone, packed ice, iron ore, copper ore, emerald ore, or any wood log block will cause Goats to drop one horn that players can collect.

3) Get copper ingots and craft the horn

Crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Once players have a goat horn, they can blow it, usually to play a specific sound. However, if they want to craft a copper horn, they can get three copper ingots and combine them with the horn to get a copper horn.

Once players have the horn, they can play three different types of tunes depending on their stance. When standing normally, they can play the alto tune of the sound. When looking up, they can play the soprano tune. When crouching, they can play the base tune.

