Goat horns in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

A relatively new addition to Minecraft's burgeoning number of in-game items, goat horns are something of an oddity at the moment.

Originally having been introduced in Minecraft's gigantic two-part Caves & Cliffs update, goat horns have featured a strange implementation that saw the item jump back and forth between being in-game or being restricted by the experimental gameplay setting.

As the name implies, these horns are dropped by goats, and have recently been seen in the game's upcoming Bedrock Edition update snapshots with new variants, including one crafted with copper. But what do these horns exactly do? And how does one get them?

How to obtain and use goat horns in minecraft

Goat horns can be obtained in Bedrock Edition, with one caveat (Image via Mojang)

At the moment, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players can obtain goat horns for their own personal use. However, they must have experimental gameplay toggled on in their world settings. Once that has been accomplished, players will want to set out to mountain biomes that goats frequent. Next, it's time to goad the goat into charging the player.

A goat will check to see if a mob or player hasn't moved recently, and it will do so every 30 to 300 seconds. If the check passes, the goat will ram a nearby mob or player in an attempt to knock them away.

With this in mind, players should keep some solid building blocks on-hand such as wood logs, stone, iron/copper/emerald ore, or packed ice. When the goat charges, players will want to place a block in front of the goat. If the goat rams into the aforementioned blocks, it is guaranteed to drop at least one goat horn.

Once players have a goat horn, there are a few things they can do with it in Minecraft. For starters, players can equip it to their hand and use it to create a horn sound similar to the one that plays when raids occur (those this is slated to change in Bedrock Edition 1.18.3).

Initially, the horn-blowing would have no visible animation in first-person mode, and will use the "eating" animation instead. However, experimental versions of Bedrock Edition have changed this as well.

Another future implementation being made for horns is the ability to create new copper horns by using a goat horn and three copper ingots. Doing so will change the sound of the horn substantially.

Previously, the only known use of the goat horn was simply to make a sound, but future versions of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition are slowly expanding on the item's use. In future updates, goat horns will also be obtainable from pillager outpost structures, meaning Minecraft players won't necessarily need to tango with hostile goats.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan