Copper Horn in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

There are lots of items in Minecraft that can see different uses. Some can help players with their journey by helping them harvest blocks. Others can assist them in sustaining themselves by satiating their hunger.

Other items, such as the Copper Horn, exist for more of an entertainment purpose. Copper Horns, when crafted, are used to play the sounds of a horn. Here is how they work.

Everything users need to know about the Copper Horn in Minecraft

Gamers can use Copper Horns to play sounds. Notably, these sounds will be different for up to the ten different Copper Horn variants available.

Each Copper Horn plays three sounds. This brings the total sounds that a Copper Horn can produce to 30, though each one will only have a max of three at a time. Players will need to create multiple horns to access all of the sounds.

How to craft a Copper Horn in Minecraft

Users can craft a Copper Horn using a few different materials. For one, they will need three copper ingots, obtained by smelting raw copper or defeating Drowned.

Then, gamers need one Goat Horn, which adult goats drop after ramming into a block. Individuals can then combine the materials at a crafting table to create one Copper Horn.

Using Copper Horn to make sounds

Players of Minecraft can make three different sounds with each Copper Horn, depending on if they are looking up, crouching, or any other action (Image via xisumatwo/YouTube)

Each Copper Horn contains three different sounds, all played in their own way by selecting the item and then using it. There are three different ways that players will need to interact with the Copper Horn to play all of the different sounds:

Plays one specific sound for each horn-type when they are looking up while using the horn.

Plays a particular sound for the horn type when users are crouching while using the horn.

Plays one last specific sound for the horn type when they use the horn in any other way when they have it selected.

All in good fun

As of right now, these Copper Horns do not have any other use besides being fun to play and seeing what sounds they can make. In the future, this could change, but where it stands now, gamers should craft these horns and enjoy their time running around the world and blowing their horns.

