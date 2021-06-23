What can you make with copper ingots in Minecraft?

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1 finally arrived and brought with it a ton of changes to the game. New mobs, new blocks, new ores, new textures, and more all became staples of the game in early June. One new block has become pretty common since: copper ore. Recognizible by the familiar orange and teal color, the ore has become as common if not more than iron ore. Players have been compiling stacks and stacks of it, but some are struggling to find out what to use it for. It's great for XP, but what are the other uses?

Copper uses in Minecraft

Copper ingots are acquired the same way any other ingot is. Mining copper ore will drop raw copper (or copper ore if Silk Touch is applied) and those can be smelted into ingots. Raw copper can also be crafted into blocks to save inventory space on long mining trips.

While some players turn it into copper blocks which are great for building and decoration, copper ingots have a lot of uses too. For starters, 9 copper ingots makes a copper block. This is a great way to store copper ingots, but as mentioned, it is a great decoration and Minecraft building block. Some really great houses utilize copper blocks.

The oxidization process takes some time, but makes for some really cool builds. That's not the only use of copper ingots, though. Perhaps the simplest use of copper ingots is the lightning rod.

Lightning rods are a simple craft. They only require three ingots, so they are easy to make and have in bulk. Placing them near houses or other things that are made of wood or other flammable materials is great because it will redirect all lightning strikes, even from a Channeling Trident, towards them and away from other things.

Copper in Minecraft. Image via YouTube

Another great use of copper ingots is to make a spyglass. Spyglasses give players the long-awaited ability to zoom in-game. Now, scouting out an area or spying on enemies is a real possibility. Perhaps the coolest new addition to Minecraft, the spyglass utilizes copper ingots. Minecraft players no longer have to use a mod or any other addition. Zooming is now an attainable feature in-game.

Copper ingots. Image via Minecraft Wiki

Copper ingots are one of the best new additions to come out of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update.

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YT channel! Hurray :) Your feedback is welcome!

Edited by Gautham Balaji