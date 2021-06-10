How to zoom in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs Update has brought many new changes to the game. One such change is the addition of copper. The brand new ore has lots of different uses, from building blocks to crafting items. One such item, the spyglass, is a really fun addition that's long overdue.

Fooling around with the new Minecraft update rn and BRO the spyglass is such a game changing item, Minecraft has needed an official zoom feature like this for so long



It makes scouting out areas so much safer and more efficient — (tanner) (@tee_em_are) June 8, 2021

The ability to zoom in on things in Minecraft is a real game-changer. Players can now see things further away and clearer than they have been able to before. Scouting a new village or watching an opponent from afar are all possibilities now. Here's how to take advantage of this new feature.

How to zoom in Minecraft

The spyglass has a relatively simple crafting recipe: two copper ingots and an amethyst shard. Both things are relatively easy to find, as copper ore is about as common as iron ore now, and amethyst geodes are big and common underground. They're both hard to miss.

Crafting recipe for a spyglass. Image via Sportskeeda

Once crafted, the player will have all those unique abilities, making the spyglass arguably the biggest addition to the game in the Caves & Cliffs Update. While the new mobs are cool, spyglass allows players to do something they've never been able to do before: zoom in.

Zooming is relatively simple. Players will just need to be holding the spyglass and simply right click like they normally would to use an item. Whether that's a right click on a mouse or the trigger on a controller, that's all that needs to be done. Holding that down, Minecraft players can see for miles and even change directions and move around while zooming in.

Zooming in Minecraft. Image via Reddit

The spyglass does need to be held, it is only one view, and it can't be used as a telescope and placed on a block. It's still a great new feature that brings players something they've been waiting for.

For now, though, that's the only use for them, though some fans would really like to see them utilized more.

I just had a genius idea. What if when combining 2 spyglasses into a crafting table, you get binoculars. They work the same as the spyglass, but is full screen rather than the square you see through — ThisisChris999 (@RealThisisChris) June 8, 2021

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update is available for download now. What's the best new feature?

