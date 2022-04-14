Top 5 changes and additions in Minecraft snapshot 22w15a

Mojang released yet another Minecraft snapshot 22w15a with loads of changes and additions to the game. This snapshot is part of the upcoming 1.19 The Wild Update. This update will feature new biomes, mobs, and several other items. Players from all around the world are eagerly waiting for the update to drop so they can experience new features in their own worlds.

Two new biomes, Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamps are coming to the game. Both will feature new mobs like Wardens and Frogs, respectively. Allay mobs are also added, which can be found in illager structures. New mud blocks, sculk blocks, Ancient Cities, etc., are all part of the update. However, this snapshot brings some great changes to the upcoming update.

5 best changes and additions to the Minecraft snapshot 22w15a

5) Mud generates till stone level

Mud generating till stone level (Image via Mojang)

This is a change that was brought to the Mangrove Swamps in Minecraft snapshot 22w15a. Previously, the new mud blocks only generated one block deep in the new biome. However, they will now spawn till the stone level and will replace the entire dirt level. This won't be applicable throughout the biome, as there will be patches of dirt block areas that will have grass blocks on the surface as well.

4) New Advancements

New advancements (Image via Mojang)

With these new biomes and mobs, Mojang also added two new advancements named 'Sneak 100' and 'When the Squad Hops into Town' in the Minecraft Snapshot 22w15a.

Sneak 100 is an advancement granted when a player successfully sneaks past any sculk sensor block without activating it. The 'When the Squad Hops into Town' advancement is achieved when players get all three differently colored frogs on a leash, though they do not have to be leashed at once.

3) Warden can sniff farther

Warden can sniff from afar (Image via Mojang)

The most terrifying mob, Warden, will now be able to sniff players from much farther away now. Previously, players were able to escape the mob quickly and get out of their sniffing range. However, in Minecraft snapshot 22w15a, they can sniff up to 20 blocks vertically as well, meaning they will be able to detect players even if they are up on a block tower.

2) Wool Carpets and blocks will completely dampen sound

Players can easily walk and run on wool carpet or blocks (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the most important assets for players when they will be dealing with Warden or going into the Deep Dark Biome. In Minecraft snapshot 22w15a, the wool blocks and carpets will be completely undetectable by sculk sensors. Placing, breaking, sprinting on them, and even jumping on them won't set off a sculk sensor. If players block an entire sculk sensor block with wool blocks, they will be able to stop it from activating.

1) Warden's ranged attack

Warden's open rib cage after sonic attack (Image via Mojang)

If players think Warden is already the strongest mob in the game, they will be shocked to learn that the terrifying beast now has a special ranged weapon apart from a normal melee attack.

When it notices that the entity is too far away for a melee attack, it activates the ranged attack and sends a huge and loud sonic beam by opening its chest. Sonic beams can easily deal 6-7 hearts of damage to any entity and can knock them back.

Edited by Danyal Arabi