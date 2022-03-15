When is Warden coming to Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

After the Minecraft Live event in 2020, Mojang gave the first look at the Warden and the new Deep Dark Biome they were working on. Since then, the Caves and Cliffs updates have come, but they don't feature the highly anticipated mob and biome.

Mojang came out and explained how they are working on expanding Deep Dark and will eventually be released in 2022 with The Wild Update. Since then, Mojang has released several bits and pieces of the feature in several beta versions of Bedrock and Java Editions.

In February 2022, Java Edition got its first 1.19 snapshot, which featured the new mob, new biome, and the new structure. This makes Bedrock Edition players downhearted as they cannot experience the full extent of the Warden.

When can the Warden potentially release in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Bedrock Edition beta versions got the new sculk blocks way before Java Edition snapshots. These were made available soon after Minecraft Live 2021 in October.

However, these sculk blocks can only be obtained from the creative mode inventory and are not naturally generated globally. For months, players played around with these blocks and understood the mechanics, but there was no sign of the Warden.

Mojang finally explained the new mob in the latest beta version, 1.18.30.20/21. The official Changelog article spoke about how players can get comfortable with the sculk blocks but be ready for the new mob that is soon to come in the update.

This tells us that the game developers are still working hard to fine-tune the mob to finally add it to the Bedrock Edition beta version. While there is still no confirmation on when the mob will be released, it won't take long as the mob is functioning perfectly in the Java Edition snapshot.

Bedrock Edition players can still enjoy other additions like frogs, tadpoles, froglights, Allay, etc., that have not yet been added to the Java Edition. Mojang is cleverly pushing new additions exclusively in both the Editions to satisfy their huge player base.

