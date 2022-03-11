Top 5 features coming in the Minecraft 1.19 update

Mojang is gearing up to release the Minecraft 1.19 update later this year and players are extremely excited for it. They have already teased their playerbase with several experimental features like the Warden, Deep Dark Biome, Allay, Frogs, etc. in both Java and Bedrock Editions. There is a lot to uncover once the official update is out.

During Minecraft Live 2020, and 2021, these features were revealed to the world and were set to be released in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Though the features of Deep Dark were supposed to be added in the 1.18 version, they were pushed forward as the developers were expanding it even more. Over time, people have shown special interest in some of the features and additions.

5 best features coming to Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Swift Sneak enchantment

Swift sneak (Image via Mojang)

This will be the newest addition to the enchantment line-up and is part of the Deep Dark section of the update. This is a boot-exclusive enchantment that enables players to walk faster while in sneak mode.

This will be specially added for players to evade the terrifying Warden quicker while being silent and sneaky. It will have three levels, with the highest level letting players sneak as fast as normal walking.

4) Boat with chest

Chest on a boat will greatly help players (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Many people must have forgotten about this feature, which was showcased briefly at the event in 2021. This will be one of the most helpful features for players in the Minecraft 1.19 update as they will be able to carry loads of items with the help of a chest that can be mounted on a boat. This will help players transfer items in large amounts overseas.

3) Deep Dark biome

Deep Dark biome (Image via Mojang)

One of the most anticipated features is the addition of the Deep Dark biome in the Minecraft 1.19 update. This will generate in the deepest parts of the overworld, beyond y level 0. It will mostly contain deepslate and several sculk blocks.

This is where the Warden and the Ancient Cities will be present. It will be one of the scariest biomes in the game.

2) Ancient Cities

Warden shrine in the middle of Ancient City (Image via Mojang)

In the new biome, these new structures will generate. Ancient Cities will be one of the biggest structures ever added to the game with Minecraft 1.19 update. It will have several types of deepslate and sculk blocks in a set pattern. It will contain long corridors, connected to smaller Warden shrines.

In the middle, there will be a huge Warden statue with the newly reinforced deepslate blocks. Several chests containing valuable loot can be found in the structure as well.

1) The Warden

The Warden (Image via Mojang)

This is arguably the biggest talking point in regards to the Minecraft 1.19 update. A terrifying new hostile mob called The Warden will be coming to the update. It will be the strongest mob, above Ender Dragon and the Wither.

It will spawn only when the sculk shrieker is activated twice and will smell and hear the players hunt them down. The Warden is the most horrifying mob as it can easily kill players with just one or two hits.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul