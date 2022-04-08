Sculk sensors in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.19: How to get, uses and more

The Deep Dark biome, when Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update officially releases, will soon be one of the most dangerous places in the entire game. It will rival the Nether and the End in terms of danger and fear factor. The Warden living there is a big reason for that.

The Warden will need sculk sensors, a brand new 1.19 block, to be able to find players. It can hear and smell players, but the sensors will alert the new mob exactly where they are. After that, it's a short amount of time until the Warden kills any and all players it finds.

While sculk sensors will largely be for the Warden, they do have practical uses for players. Here's everything they need to know about them.

Sculk sensors: A complete guide to the new Minecraft block

According to sources, the sculk sensor is defined as a block that:

"Detects vibrations caused by actions and events, and emits a redstone signal."

Anything that occurs in the vicinity of sculk sensors will be picked up.

Suzu🦊🏳️‍⚧️ @KyuronRose Ringing a village bell should stun the Warden because it's so loud. To me it feels like the sculk sensors, and by extension the Warden, would be sensitive to loud noises. Ringing a village bell should stun the Warden because it's so loud. To me it feels like the sculk sensors, and by extension the Warden, would be sensitive to loud noises.

Sculk sensors can detect any vibrations in a nine block radius around it. If there are several sculk sensors, they'll be able to pick up any vibration in a wide area.

When they're in the Deep Dark, that's not a good thing. That means the Warden will be able to find players much more easily and he's one of the strongest mobs in the game.

Deep Dark biome (Image via Mojang)

However, that feature can be advantageous outside of the Deep Dark, specifically the redstone signal part. Players can use that to automate a lot of things in the game.

As of now, there's no way to add motion detection in vanilla Minecraft. Anything that players want to automate needs an observer or it won't be truly automated, but observers won't be able to catch everything.

Millipede Hype Man -Ve @Vem0chi in retrospect i should have tested if sculk sensors give off redstone signal by placing a piston next to it, instead of tnt :/ in retrospect i should have tested if sculk sensors give off redstone signal by placing a piston next to it, instead of tnt :/

Now, sculk sensors will fill that gap. They'll be able to detect things that observers can't. With sculk sensors, gamers can make completely automatic motion-detected lights or other systems.

To do any of that, Minecraft players will need to obtain them. They spawn naturally in the Deep Dark biome and can be mined with any tool. Hoes will mine them the fastest, though, with the following speeds:

Wooden- 1.15 seconds

Stone- 0.6 seconds

Iron- 0.4 seconds

Diamond- 0.3 seconds

Netherite- 0.25 seconds

Golden- 0.2 seconds

Minecraft players must use Silk Touch on them, otherwise they will only drop XP and crafters will be unable to collect the item.

