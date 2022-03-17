Mud blocks in Minecraft snapshot 22w11a: Everything you need to know

Mojang recently released the Minecraft snapshot 22w11a, based on The Wild Update. It is packed with loads of new additions and changes like mud blocks, mangrove blocks, frogs, deep dark biomes, and more. Mud blocks were introduced in the Minecraft Live event 2021, and now Java Edition players will be able to experience these new blocks.

In the official update, these blocks will be a part of the new Mangrove Swamp Biomes. However, in this snapshot, the biome isn't present, and these blocks do not generate naturally. In an effort to expand on the swamps in the overworld, Mojang added these blocks to the game.

Everything there is to know about Mud blocks in Minecraft snapshot 22w11a

Obtaining these blocks

Out of all the mud blocks, only mud and muddy mangrove roots will be naturally found in The Wild Update. They are not naturally generated in Minecraft snapshot 22w11a because they are a part of the new Mangrove Swamp Biome, which has not been added yet.

Using water bottle on dirt block (Image via Mojang)

They can only be obtained from the creative mode inventory. Normal mud blocks can also be obtained by using water bottles on a dirt block. This way, the dirt becomes moist and turns into mud.

Different types of blocks

A total of six new mud blocks have been added with the Minecraft snapshot 22w11a. These can be connected to each other by crafting recipes, and players can use them as building blocks for their bases in the future. Here are all six of them:

Mud

Normal mud (Image via Mojang)

These are normal blocks that will be found naturally in the new Mangrove Swamp Biome. They can also be made anywhere by using a water bottle on a dirt block. They have a dark gray and bluish color with a muted texture.

Muddy Mangrove Roots

Muddy Mangrove roots (Image via Mojang)

These are different variants of mud that will grow near the new Mangrove trees. They have a mangrove root texture on top of the normal mud texture as if the roots are stuck in the mud. These can be crafted by combining mud and mangrove roots or can be found in the creative mode inventory in Minecraft snapshot 22w11a.

Packed mud

Packed mud (Image via Mojang)

These are blocks that can only be crafted by a player with the help of one mud block and one wheat. They have a slightly noisy texture with a light brown color. These can be further crafted to make bricks.

Mud bricks, stairs, and fence

A house made from mud bricks (Image via Mojang)

These three are similar types of blocks as they come under the brick category. Four packed muds can be combined to craft mud bricks, which can be further crafted to make stairs and fences. These have a similar texture to other brick blocks, but the bricks are somewhat square and are light brown in color.

