3 reasons why fans are excited for Minecraft 1.19 'The Wild Update'

Slated for a release sometime this year, Minecraft's 1.19 update, otherwise known as "The Wild Update," will bring plenty of new content and revisions to Minecraft's world generation.

Revamping many biomes and introducing new biomes and mobs to go along with the tweaks, The Wild Update may be the perfect complement to the recent Caves & Cliffs updates.

Minecraft's world generation has seen significant changes over 2021, and it appears as though 2022 will be a similar year for development. There's a ton to be excited about in the Minecraft community for The Wild Update. Fans can find some of the most pointed-out picks below.

Minecraft: Exciting features being added in The Wild Update

3) Mangrove swamps and revamped Swamp biomes

Frogs will be making their Minecraft debut in The Wild Update (Image via Mojang)

Swamps have remained relatively similar for some time in Minecraft, but The Wild Update hopes to make them feel a little more alive. This includes a new mangrove swamp biome featuring titular large-rooted trees as well as new mobs like tadpoles and frogs.

Although frogs will have different variants depending on where they hatch, they'll likely feel right at home in swamp biomes across a Minecraft world. Frogs can even hop about and eat fireflies, which can also now be found in swamp biomes.

2) Inclusion of the Allay mob

The allay won Minecraft Live 2021's popularity poll (Image via Mojang)

Voted to be included in Minecraft during Minecraft Live 2021, the allay is a new mob that should prove to be quite helpful. This little critter travels around nearby chunks loaded into the game and collects dropped items for players.

Once it has a stack of the given item, it'll return to the player for a drop-off. However, allays will also drop their collected items when they come in close contact with a note block.

The inclusion of the allay is likely a welcome inclusion for many Minecraft players, as there aren't many mobs within the game that exist to benefit the player specifically.

1) The Deep dark biome and the Warden

The warden may prove to be one of the most intimidating mobs yet (Image via Mojang)

Originally planned for Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, the deep dark biome was pushed back during production to expand its capabilities. The biome that was revealed during Minecraft Live 2021 heavily dwarfed the iteration that could have been included in Caves & Cliffs.

The deep dark biome is a sprawling subterranean biome at the bottom of a Minecraft world. This cavernous biome is covered in strange material known as sculk and even features ancient ruined cities.

It's entirely possible that these cities have plenty of awesome loot for players, but they should be aware of the new warden mob. It operates similarly to a boss and is incredibly powerful, capable of defeating players in a few short attacks even if they're fully equipped. Though blind, the warden can pursue players who make significant noise and vibrations through sculk.

