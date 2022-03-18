4 things players might not know about Frogs in Minecraft

With every Minecraft snapshot for Java Edition and Beta/Preview for Bedrock Edition, gamers are getting closer to the 1.19 update. The highly anticipated update is scheduled loosely for 2022, but each update tests and introduces features planned for it.

One of the headliners for The Wild Update is frogs. Frogs are going to be a brand new mob that has already become a bit of a fan favorite. Here are a few fun facts about frogs that players may not know.

Fun facts about Minecraft frogs

4) Frogs can live outside of water, tadpoles can't

Frogs will be able to live in and out of water. In their biomes, they'll likely spend time in both areas. Unfortunately, tadpoles cannot do the same. Frogs grow from tadpoles, but they won't if they spend any time outside of the water.

Just like fishes, they'll die shortly after leaving the water. They will even have the same flopping animation before dying, though they won't drop any food.

3) Leap frog

Frog 🇺🇦 @Minecraft_FR0G frogs might be the mob that can jump the most in minecraft frogs might be the mob that can jump the most in minecraft https://t.co/6Y49elwk9l

Frogs will be able to jump almost three times as high as players (though players jump slightly higher than one block). They'll be able to clear three blocks and will take five hearts less damage overall than normal mobs.

2) Breeding frogs

Two adult frogs can be bred (Image via Mojang)

Frogs, like many other mobs, can be bred. What's interesting is what they're bred with; slime balls. Slime balls are already one of the most difficult items to acquire in the game and now they'll have another important use. Feeding one to two adult frogs will cause them to enter love mode, with one getting pregnant.

The pregnant one will find a place to lay and drop the eggs. These eggs will eventually hatch into tadpoles.

1) Frogs will be different colors

Dorrie Mae - A Child At Heart 🕊️☮️ @The_Hermithood So here's the one thing I like about The Wilds Update for #Minecraft you can pick tadpoles up in a bucket and breed them in any biome. If you are in a cold biome you get a darker color for if in the tropics you get a sandy white colored one. Snow Frogs are dark green! So here's the one thing I like about The Wilds Update for #Minecraft you can pick tadpoles up in a bucket and breed them in any biome. If you are in a cold biome you get a darker color for if in the tropics you get a sandy white colored one. Snow Frogs are dark green! https://t.co/3bWbkFAYaJ

The color of the frog, and thus, the behavior, will be determined by the biome in which the tadpole grew up. There are three unique colors: orange, green, and white. Orange frogs will be the most common since they have the most Minecraft biomes they can grow up in.

