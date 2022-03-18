How to download the new Minecraft snapshot 22w11a

Mojang finally released the first official Minecraft snapshot 22w11a for the upcoming The Wild Update. This snapshot for Java Edition features tons of new additions and changes for players to explore and experience. After a long wait since Minecraft Live 2021, the first iteration of these features can be explored in this version.

The Minecraft snapshot 22w11a features new mobs, blocks and a new biome. After the first experimental snapshot where Mojang introduced the Deep Dark Biome, The Warden, and Ancient cities, players eagerly waited for more content.

This snapshot offers a lot of new things that give players a better idea as to what they will experience in the complete update. Like previous snapshots, downloading this one is quite easy as well.

Ways to download the new Minecraft snapshot 22w11a

How to download the snapshot

First, players will need to have the Minecraft Launcher, which they usually get after purchasing the game. Once they open up the launcher, they will need to select the Java Edition of the game from the options on the left hand side.

Drop down menu for all versions, including snapshots (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once they are on the Java Edition page, they will find a drop-down menu on the left hand side of the play button. Here they can look for the 'latest snapshot' which will show '22w11a,' which is the version number of the snapshot.

If this is not present, players can go to the installations tab and check the 'snapshot' checkbox for the launcher to show Minecraft snapshot 22w11a.

Players can also manually find the snapshot in the installation tab (Image via Sportskeeda)

Finally, they can select the option and hit play, the launcher will automatically download the necessary files needed to run the snapshot and the game will open.

All features in the snapshot

Since the Minecraft snapshot 22w11a is the first official snapshot of The Wild Update, it does not have all the additions that the final update will feature. However, players can still explore and play with several new features and get an initial feel for the update. Here is everything added to this snapshot:

Added Deep Dark Biome

Added Frogs and Tadpoles

Added Mangrove Blocks

Added Mud and Mud brick blocks

Added Sculk, Sculk veins, Sculk Shrieker, and Sculk Catalyst blocks

Added 3D Directional Audio option

New additions (Image via Mojang)

Though Deep Dark was already added to the first experimental snapshot, it has greatly expanded in this snapshot. However, The Warden and Ancient Cities are not present in this and will be added to future snapshots.

Despite several items related to the new Mangrove Swamp Biome being added, the biome itself does not exist in this snapshot. Hence, players can only get these mobs and blocks through creative mode inventory.

