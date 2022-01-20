What we know about frogs in Minecraft so far

The Wild Update is set to introduce big changes to Minecraft. There will be several new mobs, a new boss, new biomes and more. One of the most anticipated additions is frogs.

They will be added alongside the Allay, fireflies the Warden, to continue expaning the roster of mobs in the game. Frogs aren't the headliner of this particular Minecraft update, but they are very popular. Here's what has been confirmed about them so far.

What Minecraft players know about frogs in The Wild Update

Frogs, once they get added to the game's roster, are going to be a peaceful mob and will be the first cold-blooded animals in the game's history. Tadpoles, which will also be added in the 1.19 update, will grow into frogs.

Those frogs will come in a variety of colors. The biome that it grows from a tadpole in will determine the color. These biomes will spawn frogs after the Minecraft 1.19 update:

Swamp (orange frog)

Snowy (green frog)

Tropical (white frog)

Each color of frog will do something unique from the others. Mojang hasn't announced yet what those behaviors will be.

The Mangrove Swamp biome will be introduced in the Minecraft 1.19 update and will be the main spawn location for frogs and tadpoles. They will hop on lily pads, which have also been given another use. In addition, they will eat fireflies and try to sit on dripleaves, though the dripleaves can't support the frog's weight.

Frogs will be able to jump three blocks high and take 10 hearts less damage than other mobs. On occasion, they may make a croaking sound and swell their throat.

Feeding two frogs (the item they need to be fed is currently unknown) causes them to enter love mode (signified by hearts), causing one of the frogs to become pregnant.

That frog will then search for a water tile with one block of air above it to lay frog eggs. These frog eggs will eventually hatch into tadpoles and then grow into full frogs.

Tadpoles will grow into frogs (Image via Mojang)

Frogs will attack very few mobs. They'll eat fireflies and will attack magma cubes and slimes. Slimes will drop slime balls after being slain by a frog.

Similar to goats and axolotls in the 1.17 update, frogs are not the big addition coming in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Regardless, that hasn't stopped players from getting excited about them.

The Wild Update is not currently scheduled. It has a loose "2022" release date.

