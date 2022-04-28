How to download the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w17a

Mojang has released yet another Minecraft snapshot 22w17a with several changes and additions. These snapshots are part of the next update called 'The Wild Update', which brings the game up to version 1.19. Players from all around the globe are eagerly waiting for the update to drop as it contains new biomes, mobs, items, enchantments, and more.

And Warden drop finally (gone wrong )



minecraft.net/en-us/article/… Goat hornAnd Warden drop finally (gone wrong Goat horn 📢📢📢And Warden drop finally (gone wrong 😳)minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

The update was announced back at the 2021 Live event, where Mojang introduced a bunch of new additions, including the long-awaited Deep Dark biome, the Warden, Boat with Chests, and more. They revealed that the update would land sometime in 2022. For the past couple of months, the developers have been releasing these snapshots to test and fix any bugs or flaws before releasing the final update.

Ways to download the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w17a

Steps to download the snapshot easily

Like all other snapshots in the past, the Minecraft snapshot 22w17a will also be available through the game's official launcher that the player gets once they purchase the game.

Select the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w17a (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the players have the game launcher, they can open it and select the Java Edition of the game from the left-hand side. Under Java Edition, they will see a drop-down menu that will show several versions of the game that are currently installed or available to download. Here, players will have to select the 'Latest snapshot' option where '22w17a' will be written.

The game launcher automatically downloads the files (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once selected, players can simply hit play and wait as the game launcher will automatically download the necessary files for the snapshot. After this, the game will open and run normally. Players are advised to make a new world while playing these snapshots. If a preexisting world is open and is incompatible with the version, it could get corrupted, and the game might crash as well.

Major changes in Minecraft snapshot 22w17a

This snapshot comes with a bunch of changes and additions. One of the major additions is goat horns. Goat horns were only seen in the Bedrock Edition beta preview, but they are finally available in the Java Edition snapshot. Players can now find all eight types of horns in the creative inventory or from Goats themselves. Goats need to ram naturally generated strong blocks for them to drop horns.

Minecraft @Minecraft



In this Snapshot, for Minecraft: Java Edition, we’ve included the warden’s sonic ranged attack, which can easily penetrate that wall you’re hiding behind! Read the full list of features now:

redsto.ne/22W15A You can run but you can’t hide…In this Snapshot, for Minecraft: Java Edition, we’ve included the warden’s sonic ranged attack, which can easily penetrate that wall you’re hiding behind! Read the full list of features now: You can run but you can’t hide…In this Snapshot, for Minecraft: Java Edition, we’ve included the warden’s sonic ranged attack, which can easily penetrate that wall you’re hiding behind! Read the full list of features now:🔗 redsto.ne/22W15A https://t.co/eImVX9CDhA

Other than that, certain changes were made to the Warden and Allay mobs. The Warden's ranged attack will now go through shields and armor. However, it will only deal 10 HP worth of damage from now on. It will also drop one sculk catalyst block upon death.

A note block will now send a visible sound signal to the Allay as the mob connects to it. However, they will not connect if the note block is covered by wool blocks.

