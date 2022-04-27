How to find a Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Deep Dark is an upcoming biome coming to Minecraft Bedrock Edition in the 1.19 The Wild Update. This biome is one of the most highly anticipated features that have ever been released in the popular sandbox game simply because of how it makes the game spooky and challenging for the players.

It was first introduced back in 2020 but was delayed because Mojang wanted to expand it and make it more detailed. In the 2021 Live event, they finally announced that it would be coming in 1.19 The Wild Update. Once the update is released, players will have to go deeper underground to find the new biome and explore it in their worlds. However, it may not be that easy to find.

Ways to find a Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

How to find the biome with commands

One of the easiest ways to find or obtain almost anything in Minecraft Bedrock Edition is through commands. Commands are certain codes that can be executed in the game for several tasks.

Players can press the slash button to enter the command. Simply write '/locate ancientcity' and press enter. The game will showcase the coordinates of the new structure that will be generated in the new biome. Players can simply follow the coordinates or teleport to it to find the biome.

command to find Ancient City (Image via Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta Preview)

While this is the easiest way to find a Deep Dark biome, cheats need to be allowed in the world, and players won't be able to make any advancements, even in survival. Hence, players will have to find the region manually by exploring their own survival world.

How to find the biome naturally

The upcoming Deep Dark biome in Minecraft Bedrock Edition will be quite rare. It will be even harder to find as it is deep underground. Hence, players will have to explore the caves and other underground areas for a long time to find the area.

The Deep Dark biome can be found higher up as well (Image via Mojang)

The biome can generate at any Y level below 20, giving players a lot of room to find it. Sculk blocks are one of the most striking features to find in these biomes. These are the new blocks that will be added to the 1.19 The Wild Update as part of the biome. These sculk blocks are quite dark in color with slight aqua accents and are recognizable from afar.

Try to find huge caves to scan the areas at once (Image via Mojang)

Another good way to find these biomes is by exploring huge caves, as they allow players to canvas a larger area in one go. When players are looking for the Deep Dark biome, they should look for sculk sensors that can activate and light up from mob sounds. Players can even use night vision potions to scan the caves easily.

If a player does not find the biome even after exploring for hours, they must leave the area and travel far away in the overworld to restart their search. These biomes are quite rare and could be a pain to find.

Edited by Danyal Arabi